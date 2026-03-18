Bangladesh PM orders nationwide drive to curb violence against women

Dhaka, March 18 (IANS) Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has directed cabinet ministers and senior government officials to initiate a nationwide campaign to tackle rape and violence against women across the country, warning that swift and tangible action is required to curb the rising incidents, local media reported.

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Addressing a press briefing, Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani stated that the directive was issued during a cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on Tuesday.

"A suo motu directive was issued regarding rape cases that are occurring or have occurred in the past. Instructions have been given to take swift action to stop these crimes in society," Bangladesh's leading newspaper, The Daily Star, quoted Ghani as saying.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government has decided to roll out coordinated, multi-agency measures aimed at preventing such crimes and expediting the disposal of cases currently under trial.

Ghani stated that the authorities have been ordered to ensure prompt investigation and trial through improved coordination among law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and the judiciary.

He added that the objective is to strengthen the institutional structure by strengthening courts at the district level to facilitate speedy trials.

Reports suggest that the law enforcement agencies warned of a possible spike in violence against women during and immediately after the Eid period, prompting the government to step up preventive efforts.

According to officials, any surge in such incidents could lead to political protests, placing additional pressure on the administration during a critical period.

They added that the cabinet also deliberated measures to further strengthen existing tribunals handling cases of violence against women, highlighting that delays in trials contribute to the perception of impunity.

The move comes against the backdrop of wider concerns within the government over maintaining law and order, ensuring market stability and public safety during the Eid holidays, The Daily Star reported.

Earlier in January, citing police statistics, local media reported an alarming rise in crime rates in 2025 across Bangladesh, with women and children bearing the brunt of the violence, while incidents such as murder, banditry, and mob violence were also prominently recorded.

According to analysts, the spike in the crime rate stemmed from the law and order challenges after the former Muhammad Yunus-led interim government assumed power following the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government.

Citing police crime statistics, Bangladesh's Bengali daily 'Bonik Barta' reported that a total of 1,81,737 cases, including rescue-related cases, were registered in 2025, some of which related to incidents from 2024.

The figures revealed that the highest number of cases involved violence against women and children.

Bangladesh faced escalating violence against women and children and a deteriorating law and order situation throughout the 18-month tenure of the Yunus-led interim government.

--IANS

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