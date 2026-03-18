Bangladesh PM faces herculean task to restore stability in Bangladesh: Report

Dhaka, March 18 (IANS) Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Tariq Rahman confronts a formidable task in steering the nation towards stability and ushering in a new golden era, while ensuring extremist elements are kept in check, and the party’s hard-won credibility is preserved.

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The BNP pledged in its election manifesto to lift the slowing economy to a trillion by 2030 — a goal that hinges on “regional security, economic solidity and the restoration of peace in society”, a report mentioned.

According to the report in 'Fair Observer', Bangladesh’s political turbulence and economic challenges are intertwined. Former Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, who led the 18-month interim government, faced criticism from the country’s President, Mohammed Shahabuddin, for the poor state of affairs during his tenure.

“The President accused Yunus of being uninformed and deliberately obstructing key decisions, such as the trade tariff negotiations with the US — decisions carrying deep and significant ramifications for Bangladesh,” the report mentioned.

“Bangladesh’s readymade garments industry, the backbone of its dollar cash crop, provides not only employment but empowerment, especially for women who play an active role in the vibrant Bengali social fabric. Any political formation aiming to alter and possibly marginalise this very significant section takes an enormous risk,” it added.

The report noted that radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami also drew widespread criticism for misogynistic remarks targetting working women, including comparisons to sex workers, proposals for reduced working hours and hinting at enforcement of harsh Islamic laws if elected. Jamaat’s disregard for gender equality directly clashed with students’ aspirations.

Following the suspension of the Awami League (AL) from political participation by the Yunus regime, the report said, a political vacuum emerged, and Jamaat expected a decisive outcome in the February elections.

“However, the electorate did not play ball. Not only was the AL suspended from political participation, but the sitting Bangladeshi president also alleged that, on the occasion of a royal invitation by the state of Qatar, his participation was blocked by design. Bangladesh had descended into a violent spiral of violence, arson, attacks targeting minorities, and an almost omnipresent law and order in the last 18 months following Sheikh Hasina’s departure,” it added.

The report further said, “The role of the interim caretaker, in association with student minister designates, must be examined impartially, and the whole timeline needs a holistic, overarching inspection. If these acquisitions hold, then the ‘banker of the poor’ has much to disclose as to what transpired in the corridors of power in Dhaka.”

--IANS

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