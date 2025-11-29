Bangladesh: Over 100 injured as rival BNP factions clash

Dhaka, Nov 29 (IANS) In an escalating internal conflict within the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), over 100 people were injured on Saturday in a series of clashes between two rival groups seeking to establish dominance in Saltha upazila of Faridpur district, local media reported.

Citing locals, Bangladesh’s leading newspaper, The Business Standard, reported that a long-standing dispute between supporters of BNP leaders Zahid Matubbor and Nuru Matubbor in Gatti union of Faridpur has escalated in recent weeks, resulting in multiple confrontations.

Reports suggest that tensions flared again on Saturday when supporters from both sides engaged in a violent altercation, armed with local weapons including shields, spears and bamboo sticks.

Confirming the incident, Saltha Police Station's officer-in-charge (OC) (Investigation) K M Maruf Hasan Russell said, "After prolonged efforts, the situation was brought under control around 11:45 am. Additional police have been deployed to maintain order and prevent further unrest."

The clashes erupted at three locations in the Balia Bazar area of Gatti union, involving what locals said were thousands of people from at least 20 villages, resulting in vandalism of at least 20 homes and looting of a cattle farm.

Citing witnesses, The Business Standard reported that the violence turned the area into a "warzone", forcing women and children to flee in panic in search of safety.

Hospital sources reportedly confirmed that more than 100 people sustained injuries, with 50 in serious condition admitted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

Earlier this month, one BNP party member died, and 18 others were injured in violent confrontations between the party nominees and those denied tickets across several districts in Bangladesh, according to local media reports.

The violence broke out in the Patbazar area of Mymensingh district when supporters of BNP candidate M. Iqbal Hossain and nomination-deprived leader Tyabur Rahaman Hiron clashed during a campaign event.

In a similar incident of violence on the same day, ten people were injured when two BNP factions clashed during election campaigning in Laksham upazila of Cumilla district.

BNP has also witnessed a surge in violence, with factional clashes leaving several killed and injured. Several analysts reckon that Khaleda Zia's BNP acted hand in glove with the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus in overthrowing the democratically-elected Awami League government, last year.

