Bangladesh NSA in Washington to brief US about progress on holding elections

Washington, June 19 (IANS) Bangladesh's interim National Security Advisor (NSA) Khalilur Rahman met with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau at the State Department in Washington on Wednesday, briefing him about the Muhammad Yunus-led regime's "efforts" on conducting national elections in the country.

Rahman, currently on an official visit to the United States from June 16 to 26, is attending several meetings with senior US officials.

Reiterating continued US support for Bangladesh, Landau discussed with Rahman the Rohingya issue, ongoing tariff negotiations between Bangladesh and the US, developments in South Asia and the democratic transition in Bangladesh.

"Enjoyed meeting Bangladesh NSA Rahman today and hear about the Interim Government's efforts ahead of the national elections. We discussed the US-Bangladesh relationship, including expanding trade and commercial ties. The US is committed to working with Bangladesh to promote peace and stability in the region," the US Deputy Secretary posted on X after the meeting.

Rahman also separately met Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch and had discussions on the agreement between the two countries on reciprocal tariffs.

Interestingly, the Rahman-Landau meeting took place at the same time when US President Donald Trump was hosting Pakistani Army chief Asim Munir at the White House.

Rahman was reportedly instrumental in providing Western-backed logistics and supply support through the Shilkhali-Naikhongchhari route in the Rakhine Corridor near Teknaf.

The proposed Rakhine Corridor has emerged as one of the most contentious issues in Bangladesh with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Wakar-uz-Zaman unambiguously stating that Bangladesh Army will not allow anything that will affect the sovereignty and geographical stability of the country. Zaman had pressed for removal of NSA Khalilur Rahman, which was rejected by Yunus.

Once accused by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of betraying the nation with the Rohingya Corridor and misuse of Chittagong Port, Rahman had reportedly masked his identity as 'Roger Rahman' during his stay in the US for over 20 years while still in government service.

Rahman had joined the United Nations Secretariat in 1991 as Special Advisor at the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in Geneva and during the ensuing 25 years at the UN, he served in different senior positions in New York and Geneva, including as Chief of LDCs programme at the UN secretariat; Chair of UN system interagency group on non-tariff barriers to international trade; and principal coordinator of the programme on new and dynamic sectors of world trade, etc.

Certain reports had also suggested that before his recent trip to London, Khalilur Rahman had met the Chinese ambassador in Dhaka and requested for facilitating a meeting with Pakistan's ISI Chief.

--IANS

int/scor/as