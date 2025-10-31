Bangladesh: NCP slams BNP, Jamaat for fueling uncertainty over Feb 2026 election

Dhaka, Oct 31 (IANS) In a growing political crisis in Bangladesh ahead of next year’s election, the National Citizen Party (NCP) slammed both the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami for engaging in “irrelevant debates” over the implementation of the July charter, alleging that it derailed the process and created uncertainty over the February 2026 polls, local media reported.

"Whether the referendum will happen before or after, this is a pointless argument between Jamaat-e-Islami and BNP -- we [NCP] will not be involved in this debate," Bangladesh’s leading newspaper quoted Nasiruddin Patwary, chief coordinator of NCP, as saying during a programme in Dhaka on Thursday.

Additionally, addressing another seminar organised by NCP's youth wing, Jatiyo Juboshokti, Patwary said, "We still haven't found a solution to the recommendations of the July Charter -- we have not found a solution to the proposals, nor have we found a solution regarding the order."

He also criticised Jamaat for repeatedly raising the issue of the referendum. “If you are asking for the referendum question or the date to be set before the election, is it to gain more seats, or is there another reason?” the NCP leader questioned.

The NCP leader emphasised that if the referendum takes place and results in a “yes”, it would mark a victory for the people of Bangladesh, not for Jamaat.

"Therefore, we call on Jamaat-e-Islami to stop the pretence," he added.

Patwary accused the Jamaat and the BNP of jointly pushing the country into uncertainty at a time of national crisis, the former over proportional representation in the lower house of parliament and the latter through notes of dissent on the July charter.

"We call on Jamaat not to create panic in the public over the referendum. Instead, we should focus on how we can reach a solution regarding the dissent process, how orders can be issued,” he stressed.

Furthermore, the NCP leader remarked that the BNP's 'note of dissent' through the Bangladesh National Consensus Commission was in fact a "note of cheating".

Amid escalating political rift over the July Charter, the BNP recently accused the NCC of “deceiving” the people and political parties with its final recommendations on the July Charter, calling for its immediate correction by incorporating the notes of dissent.

On the other hand, Jamaat demanded that the referendum on constitutional reforms outlined in the July charter be held before the polls, even if it required postponing the election.

These developments followed the submission of the NCC’s recommendations to Chief Advisor of the interim government Muhammad Yunus on ways to implement the July Charter.

Bangladesh continues to face growing uncertainty and political turmoil ahead of next year's election.

The parties that earlier collaborated with Yunus to overthrow the democratically-elected government of the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, are now at loggerheads over reform proposals.

--IANS

