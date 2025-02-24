World

Bangladesh: Miscreants attack air force base in Cox's Bazar, one person killed

Violence at Cox's Bazar Air Force base results in death of one, investigation underway in Bangladesh
Feb 24, 2025
Bangladesh

Dhaka: One person has died in connection with the violence at the Air Force base in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar on Monday, The Daily Star reported. A group of miscreants from the nearby Samitipara had attacked the air force base in Cox's Bazar, according to ISPR notification.

The deceased has been identified by his family members as Shihab Kabir Nahid (25) from Samitipara. Resident medical officer of Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, Sabuktagin Mahmud Shohel, said a person aged around 25 was "brought dead" to the hospital, according to a report in Daily Star Bangladesh.

Shohel said the victim had suffered deep injuries at the back of his head. He further said that the reason behind his death will be ascertained after autopsy, according to The Daily Star report. In a press release, ISPR assistant director Ayesha Siddiqua said that the air force was taking necessary actions in this regard. (ANI)

