Bangladesh: Health advisor slammed for 'closeness' with Yunus, called 'product of nepotism'

Dhaka, July 23 (IANS) The Chief Coordinator of Bangladesh National Citizens Party (NCP), Hasnat Abdullah on Wednesday demanded the resignation of the interim government's health advisor Nurjahan Begum, branding her as a "product of nepotism and favouritism" backed by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus.

Addressing a public rally in Chandpur district, the NCP leader stated that the health advisor must resign by returning her salary and allowances.

"We have a health advisor, do you know her? She came in under the 'brotherhood quota' of Yunus. This health advisor is the biggest example of Yunus's nepotism. I have always said that there is no need for this health advisor. Have you seen any meaningful activity from her? The salary she draws is unjustified, and the government vehicle she uses is an insult to the taxpayers. She understands neither healthcare nor the medical system. Her only qualification is his connection to Grameen Bank and her closeness to Yunus," Bangladesh's Bengali daily 'Jugantor' quoted Hasnat as saying.

"The unfortunate part is that she goes to Singapore for her own treatment. When we speak up about it, they tend to get angry. I once raised the issue, and since then she has stopped talking to us. She should deposit the salary and allowances given to this health advisor in the state treasury and resign immediately," he added.

"Planes are crashing, buildings are collapsing; this is not the Bangladesh we want," Hasnat further said.

The remarks came after Monday's horrific plane crash in Dhaka that killed 32 people, mostly children, and injured more than 165.

The newly-formed party formed by student leaders who once collaborated with Yunus to overthrow the democratically-elected Awami League government led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is now at loggerheads and the much-flaunted unity, which was on full display during the ousting of Hasina, seems to have faded gradually.

Following the crash of Bangladesh Air Force's Chinese-made F-7 BGI training aircraft on Monday, massive protests took place at the crash site and also outside the Secretariat building in the country's capital as the students demanded the immediate resignation of the Yunus-led interim government's Education Advisor and Education Secretary.

The interim government's law and education advisors, along with Yunus's Press Secretary, who visited the institute for a site inspection after the tragic crash, also faced a strong protest from students who demanded their resignations, stating that the information provided by the government related to the crash was inaccurate.

The protestors demanded publication of a correct list of the names of the deceased and those injured, along with the compensation details for the families of the victims.

They also demanded an immediate discontinuation of the use of outdated and unsafe training aircrafts used by the Bangladesh Air Force.

