Bangladesh Foreign Secy Jashim Uddin on his way out after defying Yunus, reports claim

Dhaka, May 21 (IANS) Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin, a career foreign service officer, is on his way out as he is "not in sync" with the Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus - who currently heads the interim government in the country - and Foreign Affairs Advisor Touhid Hossain, sources confirmed on Wednesday.

Jashim Uddin, appointed as 27th Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh in September 2024, has been keeping a low profile lately. While the Yunus administration has not yet commented on his removal publicly, inputs indicate that there was internal discomfort.

Meanwhile, Secretary (East) Nazrul Islam has taken on several key responsibilities on the verbal instructions of Foreign Advisor Hossain, country's leading Bengali daily Prothom Alo reported.

Notably, Nazrul Islam had led the Bangladesh delegation at a Foreign Secretary-level meeting with Japan in Tokyo on May 15.

This marked the first time in five decades that such a meeting was led by someone other than the Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh. Sources indicate that over the past 12 days, Jashim Uddin has not been present at any inter-ministerial meetings with two other officials of Secretary rank representing the ministry.

Sources confirmed that Jashim Uddin had differences of opinion with key policy makers over foreign policy priorities, especially regarding the Rohingya crisis and the Rakhine Corridor, which sealed his fate.

Jashim Uddin opposed this initiative of Humanitarian Corridor and safe zone for Rohingya refugees being pushed by Yunus and his National Security Advisor (NSA) Khalilur Rahman and endorsed by the United Nations. His views aligned with the military leadership who fear that the Humanitarian Corridor could compromise the sovereignty of Bangladesh without any strategic benefits. At the same time, non-state external actors could infiltrate the sensitive border regions and the Humanitarian Corridor might see an influx of refugees rather than repatriation.

Separately, some sections within the Bangladesh Army are worried about the United States using the Humanitarian Corridor covertly for transfer of logistics and non-lethal items to Arakan Army and People's Defence Forces (PDFs).

Well-placed sources in Bangladeshi security agencies said that Yunus and Khalilur Rahman moved ruthlessly to "engineer" the removal of Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin.

Jashim Uddin had led the Bangladeshi side at the FOC-level talks in Dhaka with Pakistani counterpart Amna Baloch on April 17. During the talks, Bangladesh raised the issue of financial claim to the tune of USD 4.32 billion from Pakistan as a fair share from the assets of undivided Pakistan before 1971. Bangladesh also demanded USD 200 million (foreign aid from countries and agencies) to East Pakistan during the extremely deadly Bhola cyclone. Jashim Uddin had raised the issue of financial claim to the tune of USD 4.32 billion from Pakistan as a fair share from the assets of undivided Pakistan before 1971. Also, Bangladesh demanded USD 200 million (foreign aid from countries & agencies) to then East Pakistan during the extremely deadly Bhola cyclone.

Jashim Uddin's firm resolve to confront the issue directly during the high-level diplomatic visit after a hiatus of 15 years did create frustration amongst Bangladeshi and Pakistani officials. It may be pointed out that Jashim Uddin's isolation ripened within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chief Advisor's Office.

