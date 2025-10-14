Bangladesh: Five more people die of dengue, fatalities in 2025 rise to 238

Dhaka, Oct 14 (IANS) As many as five more people have died due to dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, increasing the 2025 death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 238.

During this period, 841 more people were admitted to hospital with viral fever, raising the total infected cases in 2025 to 56, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported in Dhaka Division (214), Dhaka North City Corporation (173), Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) (128), Barishal Division (125), Chattogram Division (106), Rangpur Division (47), Khulna Division (26), Mymensingh Division (19) and Sylhet Division (3).

As many as 575 people died due to dengue in 2024. During the same period, 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries were reported in Bangladesh, according to the DGHS.

On October 9, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Director General Abu Jafor noted that the number of dengue cases in 2025 is higher than last year, however, the death rate is lower.

Speaking at a press briefing held over the ‘Typhoid Vaccination Capaign-2025’ at the Health Ministry, Jafor said, "This year, the number of dengue infections is higher than last year, but the death rate in proportion to infections is lower," the UNB reported.

He called breeding of mosquitoes and the destruction of their larvae important for preventing dengue. He stated, "People must use mosquito nets and take protective measures. These are mostly individual responsibilities. If we neglect these, it will be very difficult to eliminate dengue."

He said, "Our data shows that over 50 per cent of dengue deaths in hospitals are occurring on the very first day of admission. This suggests that patients are seeking care too. We are doing our best to ensure proper management in hospitals."

Abu Jafor called early diagnosis important and mentioned that dengue, if detected in the initial stage, can be treated at home with proper medical care. He said that lack of awareness, negligence and delay in seeking medical care as the main reasons for increasing dengue death rate.

Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus (DENV), which is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Dengue is found in tropical and sub-tropical climates across the world, mostly in urban and semi-urban areas, according to World Health Organisation (WHO) statement. Prevention and control of dengue depend on vector control. There is no specific treatment for dengue, however, early detection and access to proper medical care lower fatality rates of severe dengue.

--IANS

akl/as