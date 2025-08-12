Bangladesh: Family of Awami League's student wing leader attacked, party blames BNP

Dhaka, Aug 12 (IANS) Bangladesh Awami League on Tuesday said that the supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) carried out a brutal assault on the family members of a leader of its student wing, Chhatra League.

The family members of Faimin Sardar, General Secretary of the Upazila Chhatra League, were attacked at their home in the Khulna district.

The miscreants attacked Faimin Sardar's father, Bir Muktijoddha (freedom fighter) Ruhul Amin Sardar, along with the women and children of the family.

"They vandalised and looted the house -- a living reenactment of the barbarity once committed by the Pakistani occupation forces, perpetrated today by BNP, the so-called political party that is nothing more than a terrorist disguise," the Awami League said.

Slamming the BNP, the party stated that targeting a freedom fighter's family for being associated with the Chhatra League proves that BNP now embodies and carries forward the "monstrous" and "anti–Liberation War mentality."

"Justice for this barbarity will be served on the soil of Bengal -- and such punishment will be dealt that these vile descendants of Razakars will never again dare to raise their heads," the party said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Awami League mentioned another brutal incident of violence, highlighting the attempted murder of Atik Hasan, President of Ward 8 Jubo League, the party's youth wing in Monpura, Bhola district.

This attack, the party said, was also carried out by the BNP.

According to the Awami League, on the morning of August 3, the armed BNP men carried out the violent attack, leaving Atik severely injured and covered in blood. The party asserted that the target was aimed at silencing an Awami League organiser and terrorising the local community.

It questioned whether being an Awami League member has now become a death sentence in Bangladesh.

"BNP has fully embraced the politics of murder, echoing the tactics of the defeated forces of 1971. Their mission is simple -- eliminate Awami League leaders and activists," the party noted.

Last week, according to a report by Transparency International Bangladesh, the BNP was engaged in 92 per cent of the violence, while the radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami was involved in five per cent of the instances of violence, and the National Citizen Party (NCP) in one per cent of the violence in the country.

Bangladesh has been gripped with numerous unprovoked and violent attacks against journalists, police officers, minorities, and those connected with the Awami League party after the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government assumed power last year.

--IANS

scor/sd/