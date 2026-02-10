Bangladesh editors' body flags threats to press freedom ahead of elections

Dhaka, Feb 10 (IANS) Expressing concern over recent incidents of intimidation and harassment of journalists and media institutions across Bangladesh, the country's Editors' Council warned that such actions pose a serious risk to press freedom and the democratic process ahead of the February 12 national elections, local media reported.

Citing the February 7 entry of army personnel into the office of a registered digital media outlet, the council called it a "concerning example".

It added that if any irregularity had occurred in the dissemination of news by the institution, it should have been addressed through proper legal procedures rather than arbitrary actions, Bangladesh's leading newspaper, The Daily Star, reported.

"The government, army chief, and chiefs of public organisations had been vocal for the past 18 months about their attempts to restore the tarnished reputation of law enforcement agencies. However, such incidents send a negative message to voters and media professionals ahead of the election," read a statement issued by the Editors' Council.

Highlighting that irresponsible reporting and the spread of misinformation could compromise election coverage, the council called on the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, security agencies, and all stakeholders to ensure the safety of journalists and uphold their responsibility in protecting democratic values.

Last week, the Editors' Council urged authorities and local political parties to ensure the safety of journalists covering the upcoming national elections, The Daily Star reported.

In a statement, the council stated, "Journalists face various risks while carrying out their duties of collecting and disseminating news during elections, and ensuring the safety and security of journalists working in the field is a very important issue at this time."

It urged the interim government, the Election Commission and relevant law enforcement agencies to provide security for journalists covering elections, and requested political parties to play an important role in protecting reporters.

The Editors' Council expressed hope that all parties concerned would understand the importance of the issue and take steps to ensure the safety of the journalists.

Bangladesh has witnessed a rise in attacks on media freedom and a deteriorating law and order situation since the Yunus-led interim government assumed power in August 2024.

