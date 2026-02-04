Bangladesh: Economist slams Yunus govt over 'anti-national' Chattogram port deal

Dhaka, Feb 4 (IANS) Bangladesh's prominent economist Anu Muhammad accused the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of indulging in "activities against national interest" by advancing plans to sign a long-term concession agreement with UAE-based port operator DP World to run the country's New Mooring Container Terminal at Chattogram Port, local media reported.

He alleged that the interim government lacks both authority and jurisdiction to enter into such agreements, yet is moving ahead hastily and using coercive methods.

Addressing a solidarity rally outside the National Museum in Dhaka's Shahbagh on Tuesday afternoon, Anu Muhammad said that those elected through the February 12 parliamentary election would be tasked with publishing a white paper clarifying why and in return for what the interim government signed agreements that go against national interest.

"They must also bring those responsible to justice. To ensure this, those within the government carrying out these activities must not be allowed to leave the country," Bangladesh's leading newspaper, The Daily Star, quoted the economist as saying.

Anu Muhammad alleged the NCT lease agreement was being pushed forward amid irregularities, a lack of transparency and disregard of public and national interest.

He claimed that transferring the control of the terminal to a foreign company would lead to a decline in revenue and charges generated from the facility.

He further highlighted that tariffs on all goods were increased days earlier to pave the way for the agreement, which would raise both import and export costs and adversely affect the country's economy.

The economist claimed that several agreements are being pursued through opacity, irrational decisions and in breach of existing rules and regulations.

"By disguising them as advisors and special assistants, Yunus has effectively appointed lobbyists of foreign companies and foreign states within this government," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, workers and employees at Chittagong Port called for an indefinite work stoppage in protest against the interim government's decision to lease the port's New Mooring Container Terminal to DP World.

Addressing a press briefing, Mohammad Humayun Kabir and Ibrahim Khokon, coordinators of the Chattogram Bandar Rakkha Sangram Parishad, announced the work stoppage beside the port building.

Following three consecutive days of an eight-hour work stoppage since Saturday, the protestors launched a 24-hour work stoppage on Tuesday morning.

Before the demonstrations concluded, the protestors declared an indefinite work stoppage, escalating the ongoing stalemate.

"Our officials are being held in Dhaka, and attempts are being made to force them to sign the agreement. In this situation, there is no scope to relax the programme. Therefore, we have decided that the movement will continue indefinitely," Bangladesh's leading daily Prothom Alo quoted Ibrahim Khokon, one of the coordinators, as saying.

