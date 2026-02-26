Bangladesh: Dhaka University probes assault on women

Dhaka, Feb 26 (IANS) Authorities at the Dhaka University have set up a three-member committee following allegations of harassment and assault of two women by university students, local media reported.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday near the Raju Sculpture at the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) on the university campus.

Speaking to Bangladesh’s leading newspaper, The Daily Star, Dhaka University Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed stated that the committee was formed after the two men who were with the women lodged written complaints with his office on Wednesday.

Video footage widely circulating on social media showed one of the accused armed with a bamboo stick and attempting to kick one of the women, while the women were heard alleging that the men physically assaulted them.

“We are not safe in front of the University of Dhaka. We are not safe after August 5. University boys beat us. They say our clothes mean we are prostitutes,” Bangladesh’s leading newspaper, The Daily Star, quoted one of the women as saying in the footage.

“We came to TSC after having sehri at Nazirabazar. They slapped my rider. They are calling us prostitutes. How can they raise their hands on women?” said the other woman.

At one point, someone speaking from behind the camera remarks, “There is no evidence,” to which the woman said, “There is CCTV footage.”

Another woman, in an angry tone, questions, “Why did he slap me? Why would a Dhaka University student hit me? Can’t I come here? Am I from outside Bangladesh?”

The accused students have been identified as Shahriar Islam Tushar, a 2023–24 session student of the Department of Theatre and Performance Studies and Rakib Ahmed Sohan, a 2023–24 session student of the Department of World Religions and Culture of Dhaka University.

Speaking on the matter, Proctor Saifuddin further said CCTV footage of the incident had been secured. “We have identified four Dhaka University students at the spot from the footage,” he said.

However, he told The Daily Star that a preliminary review of the footage did not reveal any evidence of the women being beaten with sticks. “It is seen that they threatened the women with sticks and hit the man who was with them on the head with a helmet. Whether they actually hit the women needs to be reviewed more carefully. I have seen them raise the sticks, but I have not yet seen clear footage of them directly beating the women,” he added.

This latest incident comes against the backdrop of escalating violence against women and children across Bangladesh, sparking grave concerns.

