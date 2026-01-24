Bangladesh concerned over rising trend of using religion in politics: Report

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) The rising concern in Bangladesh over the trend of using religion in politics, especially during elections, was recently voiced in an article published in one of the country's online Bengali news portal.

Read More

The article on Banglanews24 website cited a study by the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), which highlighted the rise of religious politics.

"The reason for this is the absence of a democratic political environment in the country for a long time, the impact of religious fanaticism and the rise of radical political forces in the domestic, regional and international arena has created this adverse situation in the country," it said.

The report mentioned political promises of "attaining paradise" if endorsing a particular electoral symbol while other sought support for the enforcement of Islamic laws.

Despite civilisation becoming "more and more modern day by day, such 'religions' of politicians are increasing day by day," the article lamented.

It accused parties and leaders of all hues in Bangladesh using religion to serve political purposes, adding, "Leaders of religion-based political parties have long been seen wearing religious attire, and they are using religion more and more during public relations."

It cited allegations against Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami for seeking votes with promises of a "ticket to paradise".

It quoted a senior leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) comparing the Jamaat's attempt with similar religious ploys in "the dark ages".

The report pointed out male leaders donning religious caps and women donning scarfs or headcovers at election rallies.

According to the article, the use of religion in politics came to the fore in the 1991 elections, when the BNP's campaign claimed that the Awami League assuming power would lead to the end of 'azan' call for prayer and the beginning of Hindu rituals in masjids.

However, it put the Awami League also in the same category, claiming party President and former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina having taken part in the 1996 election campaign wearing a black headscarf, long-sleeved blouse and launching her journey from a shrine.

It accused the party, now banned from poll participation, for having used religion while campaigning in the last five elections.

Besides, the Islamic Movement Bangladesh, which earlier formed an electoral alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami and nine other parties, left the group following a conflict over 'Sharia law', the report said.

It quoted the TIB study, saying that a total of 51 political parties are taking part in the February election, where there are 1,981 candidates in fray, with about 13 per cent being independents.

"Islamist parties make up 36 per cent of the total candidates. This is the highest in the last five elections," it added.

Comparatively, it shared, in the 2024 elections, 9.5 per cent of the candidates were from Islamic parties.

According to the report, their representation increased since the 2018 Parliamentary elections, when their participation rose to 29.66 per cent.

That number in the 2026 February poll has risen to 36 per cent, it added.

According to the article, the TIB report has pointed out to "an increase in Islamist activities in the country's internal politics and administration".

The news report concluded by saying that many analysts believe that these religious parties aim to exploit the faith of electors, a large part of whom lack education and awareness.

At the same time, it has also repeatedly been seen that such practice does not bear fruit -- no Islamist party has been able to form a government on its own earlier.

--IANS

jb/khz