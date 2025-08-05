Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus unveils 'July Declaration'

Dhaka, Aug 5 (IANS) Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday unveiled the July Declaration and announced that the revised constitution would include it as a scheduled annexure, incorporating the "uprising" as a foundational moment in Bangladesh's democratic transformation.

Yunus stated that the “Student-Mass Uprising 2024” will be given full state and constitutional recognition under a revised constitution to be adopted by the next elected government. He unveiled the July Declaration at a grand public gathering at the South Plaza of the National Parliament on Tuesday, marking the first anniversary of the ouster of the Awami League government, Dhaka Tribune reported.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Golam Parwar, Nationalist Citizen Party’s Nahid Islam, Ganosamhati Andolan’s Jonayed Saki, Nagorik Oikko’s Mahmudur Rahman Manna, and Gono Odhikar Parishad’s Nurul Haque Nur and others attended the public gathering.

At the public gathering, Yunus said that the document of the declaration is written to present the "aspirations" of the people of Bangladesh. He said the people of Bangladesh expressed their expectations to safeguard the rights of the present and the future generations through an environmental friendly, climate resilient, sustainable and inclusive development plan, United News of Bangladesh reported.

While reading out the 28-point declaration, he said, "Therefore, the people of Bangladesh express their desire that the student-people uprising of 2024 will get proper state and constitutional recognition and that the July Declaration will feature in the schedule of the reformed constitution as framed by the government formed through the next national election."

July Declaration is a political manifesto marking the first anniversary of the fall of the Awami League government. The anti-discrimination student movement had first raised the idea for a declaration in December last year. After their demand, the interim government decided to issue the July Declaration, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Meanwhile, the students who were involved in the protests to overthrow former Prime Minister Hasina, boycotted the event, stating that their "courage" became "worthless" in less than a year, as not all of them received invitations.

Abdul Hannan Masud, the coordinator of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) and Senior Joint Chief Coordinator of the National Citizen Party (NCP), took to his social media, stating that he boycotted the event.

"I heard that this government could not invite the 158 coordinators and co-coordinators, the legitimate body of the July Uprising. They may have set up a few seats, but there will not be room for 158 people," Masud posted.

"Those whose courage and leadership led to this coup and this government are worthless in less than a year. If my fellow fighters, who led the movement to overthrow Hasina, do not get the respect they deserve, I, Abdul Hannan Masood, personally announce to boycott tomorrow's July Declaration programme," the post added.

Students' Federation General Secretary Saikat Arif also said that they had decided not to participate in the event.

