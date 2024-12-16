Bangladesh Celebrates Victory Day: Honoring Liberation War Heroes

Dhaka [Bangladesh]: Bangladesh is celebrating on Monday the anniversary of the victory against Pakistan in the Liberation War.

People from all walks of life in Bangladesh are remembering the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives in the Liberation War with deep respect.

The Victory Day celebrations begins with a 31 gun salute at sunrise. In Dhaka, six guns of an artillery regiment of the Bangladesh Army saluted the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives in the War of Independence by firing 31 round of cannon.

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus paid tribute to the brave hearts of the Liberation War by laying wreaths at the National Memorial in the morning. Thousands of people will offer wreaths there to pay tribute to the brave hearts who laid down their lives in the Liberation War.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus will address the nation, marking Victory Day. The address will be live on Bangladesh Television and BTV World, the state television stations.

Buildings have been illuminated on the occasion of Victory Day. People from all walks of life are celebrating with the national flag. December 16 is a national holiday in Bangladesh. Social, cultural and political organizations are organizing various events.

In 1971, India's allied forces helped Bangladesh's freedom fighters in a bloody nine-month war.

On December 16, 1971, General Amir Abdullah Niazi, the chief of Pakistan's Armed Forces surrendered along with 93,000 soldiers before the India Army and the Mukti Bahini of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced on Monday that Bangladesh's next general elections could be scheduled between late 2025 and the first half of 2026. Yunus made the statement during his address to the nation on Victory Day, marking Bangladesh's victory in the 1971.

Yunus emphasised the importance of political consensus to move forward with elections. He said, "If political consensus allows us, again, to conduct elections based on accurate electoral rolls with a few reforms, it may be possible to hold elections by the end of 2025." Yunus acknowledged, however, that additional time might be needed to implement the necessary reforms. (ANI)