Bangladesh: BNP raises alarm over attempts to delay February elections

Dhaka, Oct 23 (IANS) Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Thursday raised concerns over attempts by some political parties to delay or derail the national election, scheduled for early February 2026, local media reported.

“Unfortunately, we are noticing with frustration that some parties are making efforts to delay the election or make sure it is not held at the right time. They are not doing the right thing,” Bangladeshi media outlet UNB quoted BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as saying during a book unveiling ceremony in Dhaka.

The BNP leader emphasised the urgent need for a newly elected government to stabilise the economy, politics and education sector.

“The country now needs a political government through elections as soon as possible, because the nation’s future depends on it," he added.

Last week, Fakhrul asserted that there will be no compromise on holding the next national election in February 2026, accusing a quarter of trying to stir unrest over “unnecessary” issues such as the proportional representation (PR) system.

“A party is holding rallies and meetings about PR. If even I don't understand what PR really means, how will people understand it? That's why I say, let's stop arguing and focus on ensuring a fair and beautiful election in February,” Fakhrul said, taking an indirect dig at radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami, which has been demanding the upcoming elections be held under a PR system.

Meanwhile, as political tensions continue to escalate in Bangladesh, Jamaat and the National Citizen Party (NCP) called for a referendum to implement the July National Charter ahead of next year's election.

Both raised the demand during separate meetings with the interim government's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday evening at his official residence in Dhaka.

The latest development comes amid growing conflict with the BNP proposing to hold the referendum alongside the national elections in February 2026, while Jamaat and NCP argued it should be held before the election.

Addressing reporters following the meeting with Yunus, Jamaat leader Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher said, "We told the chief advisor that all political parties have signed the July Charter. What is needed now is its legal foundation, proper implementation, and necessary reforms before the election"

“BNP agreed to the referendum but complicated matters by insisting it be held on the same day as the election. The referendum is a fundamental issue and has nothing to do with the national election. Jamaat proposes holding the referendum by the end of November, leaving enough time afterwards for the election. If the referendum is not held before the election, a February election will not be acceptable,” Bangladeshi leading daily, The Dhaka Tribune, quoted the Jamaat leader as saying.

Bangladesh continues to face growing uncertainty and political turmoil ahead of next year's election.

The parties that earlier collaborated with Yunus to overthrow the democratically elected government of the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, are now at loggerheads over reform proposals.

