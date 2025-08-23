Bangladesh beginning to speak against treasonous acts of Yunus regime: Report

Dhaka, Aug 23 (IANS) Bangladesh has been gripped by a climate of fear and anarchy since August 2024 as the unconstitutional regime led by Muhammad Yunus has consistently demonstrated the attributes of fascism, driving the country deeper into crisis, a report cited on Saturday.

It stated that while Yunus claims the people of Bangladesh placed him in power, he conveniently avoids explaining through what process they supposedly elevated him to power.

"On August 15, the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, brutality was again deployed by the followers of the regime as also by supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Citizens who wished to visit whatever remains of Bangabandhu's iconic home at 32 Dhanmondi came under mob assault," noted Bangladeshi journalist, historian and political analyst Syed Badrul Ahsan wrote in Northeast News.

"A rickshaw puller arriving at the place with a bouquet was pounced upon and placed under arrest, on the laughable charge that he had been involved in a murder in 2024. A woman trying to pay homage to the Father of the Nation was jostled by the mob, insulted in a manner that raised new questions about the organised destruction of the republic and the history of the land," he mentioned.

According to the report, concerns continue to mount over the general election Yunus has scheduled for February 2026, as a result of the growing public sentiment that, with the Awami League banned under an “illegal proscription”, the entire exercise will not be fair, free, and credible.

Given that the Awami League commands anywhere between 35 per cent and 40 per cent of public support – a figure that has only risen amid the fascistic repression it faces, Yunus and his cohorts can hardly justify holding an election without the party that spearheaded Bangladesh’s independence in 1971.

The report asserted that over the past 13 months, Bangladesh has been “hollowed out”. It added that the rule of law has simply been sidelined, the judiciary has turned a blind eye to the violations of law and civility across the country, and the media has been silenced and intimidated by the mobs. At the same time, gangs of the youth have unleashed violence across the country while rampant allegations of corruption have emerged against multiple advisors of the regime as well as members of the Yunus-backed "king’s party".

“Resistance is taking shape. People of all classes are beginning to speak out against the treasonous acts of the Yunus regime. On August 15 this year, processions, however small, were brought out across the country, with Joi Bangla and Joi Bangabandhu slogans punctuating the remembrance of the biggest tragedy in independent Bangladesh’s history,” the report noted.

--IANS

scor/as