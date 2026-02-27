Bangladesh: Awami League raises alarm over rising attacks on journalists

Dhaka, Feb 27 (IANS) Bangladesh’s Awami League expressed grave concern over a sharp rise in criminal cases, arrests, intimidation and physical attacks against journalists across the country since the political transition on August 5, 2024, citing reports by domestic and international watchdogs.

The party highlighted warnings from media groups that the trend risks eroding press freedom at a critical political juncture in Bangladesh.

“When Bangladesh underwent political transition on 5 August 2024, journalists were on the streets documenting protests, clashes and uncertainty. Months later, many found themselves not just reporting the news - but becoming part of it,” said the Awami League.

Citing a report published by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), the party noted that between August 5, 2024 and November 1, 2025, at least 1,073 journalists and media workers were affected by attacks, threats, detention, legal action or harassment across 476 documented incidents.

The Awami League also referred to a public statement by Bangladesh’s Editors’ Council on February 25, urging the newly formed Tarique Rahman-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government to withdraw what it called “false and harassing cases” against journalists filed since August 2024.

“These cases are seriously obstructing journalists’ professional activities and damaging the independent environment of the media,” read the statement, which was signed by Editors' Council President Nurul Kabir and General Secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud.

According to the Awami League, editors of several Bangladeshi media houses highlighted that incidents, combined with criminal litigation, have created an environment where journalists increasingly weigh legal consequences before publishing sensitive stories.

“Inside newsrooms, editors describe heightened self-censorship and caution. Journalists report frequent court appearances, financial strain from legal defence, and uncertainty about professional security. Media analysts warn that the cumulative effect may be long-lasting - not only affecting reporters but narrowing public access to independent information,” the Awami League detailed.

As Bangladesh continues to navigate its post-transition political landscape, the party added that observers reckon the handling of these cases would remain a defining test of democratic accountability and media freedom.

