Bangladesh: Awami League holds flash procession in support of former PM Hasina

Dhaka, Sep 18 (IANS) Several members of Awami League from Dhaka Metropolitan South staged a flash procession on Thursday in the Beribadh area under Hazaribagh police station in the capital, in support of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the local media reported.

Reports suggest that dozens of youths took part in the procession carrying banners and chanting various slogans, including 'Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu', 'Sheikh Hasina will come, the highway will shake', 'Sheikh Hasina will come, Bangladesh will laugh'.

“In the morning, I suddenly saw some young boys gather and start a procession holding banners and chanting 'Jai Bangla' slogans. The procession moved forward through Boubazar. After staying on the road for about five minutes, they folded the banners and fled. Then the police came and arrested 11 people," Bangladesh’s leading Bengali newspaper ‘Jugantor’ quoted one of the local residents as saying.

Confirming the development, Hazaribagh Police Station O C Saiful Islam said, "Our police took immediate action and arrested 11 people during the Awami League's sudden procession. We are investigating who among them directly participated in the procession and who were caught from the surroundings. After the investigation, legal action will be taken against those against whom evidence is found.”

These latest developments come amid the ongoing crackdown on Awami League leaders, along with the party's supporters, under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

Last week, over 100 Awami League members staged a procession in support of the party at Dhaka’s Banglamotor, where participants chanted slogans against the interim government

Subsequently, 11 people, including eight leaders and activists of the Awami League’s student wing, Chhatra League, were sent to jail under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Dilruba Afroz Tithi rejected their bail applications following the submission made by the investigation officer.

Recently, Bangladesh’s Awami League party accused the Yunus regime of using arbitrary arrests as a weapon to suppress dissent and neutralise political opposition in the country.

Analysts reckon the developments as a major political vendetta being pursued by the Yunus regime, as several cases were filed against the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and her party members on frivolous grounds immediately following her ouster in August 2024.

