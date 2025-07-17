Bangladesh: Awami League condemns 'state-sponsored repression' of people during rally

Dhaka, July 17 (IANS) Bangladesh's Awami League on Thursday strongly condemned the "indiscriminate attacks, shootings, and brutal killings" of ordinary citizens by the law enforcement agencies of the country in Gopalganj district.

The party mentioned that four people were killed and over 25 injured in gunfire during the violent crackdown, as thousands rallied in Gopalganj on Wednesday against the "state-sponsored repression" unleashed by the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina also condemned the horrific incident, describing it "as part of the deep conspiracy by illegal occupier, murderer-fascist Yunus and his group."

"The mercenary forces of the murderer-fascist Yunus opened fire indiscriminately on innocent civilians in Gopalganj. In response, several have been martyred by law enforcement gunfire, and countless others have been seriously injured. This despicable terrorism by the state-sponsored forces and goons unleashed by murderer-fascist Yunus surpasses even medieval barbarity. I strongly condemn, protest, and denounce this horrific massacre and the state-patronised terrorism," read a statement issued by Hasina, President of the Awami League.

"The public enemy, murderer-fascist, anti-national, and patron of terrorism Yunus -- through his mob terrorism and the so-called NCP -- has instigated newly-emerged militant-terrorists who, following the pattern of August 5, again mobilised under the banner of a so-called 'March to Gopalganj' program with the intent to demolish the resting place of Bangabandhu in Tungipara, the very heart of Bengali identity," she said.

Stressing that 'Bangabandhu' and Bangladesh are "one and inseparable," Haisna said, "An attack on either will not go unanswered by the Bengali nation. And today, the people of Gopalganj did not sit silently."

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of Awami League, Obaidul Quader, issued a statement strongly condemning and protesting the heinous incident in which the "army, law enforcement agencies, and trained terrorist-militants" from NCP and Islami Chhatra Shibir (student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami) indiscriminately "attacked and opened fire on the general public" in Gopalganj.

"In the month of July -- marked by conspiracies and deceit -- as part of a grand festival to destroy the country, the illegal occupier fascist Yunus, with state backing and in collaboration with Jamaat-Shibir, is orchestrating NCP-led programs across the country. In the days leading up to today's events in Gopalganj, NCP's deceptive elements were making provocative statements and showing aggressive intentions. Their underlying plan was a deeply sinister one -- to attack the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in Tungipara, Gopalganj," Quader stated

He added that when the "conspiracy" was revealed, the people of Gopalganj, driven by their "deep love for Bangabandhu," took to the streets and started protesting.

During that public protest, the Awami League leader said that the army, police, and NCP-Shibir "terrorist-militants" launched attacks and fired "indiscriminately," killing four people and injuring over 25 others with gunfire.

"One army personnel was seen stomping on the lifeless, bullet-ridden body of a victim with his boot -- an act that has crossed all boundaries of barbarity," he added.

The Awami League also called upon all the party leaders and activists to organise demonstrations and protest programs nationwide on Thursday, and to prepare for the upcoming 'Long March to Jamuna' movement.

--IANS

scor/sd/