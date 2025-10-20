Bangladesh Awami League accused Yunus regime of 'conspiratorial' arson attacks

Dhaka, Oct 20 (IANS) Bangladesh's Awami League on Monday accused the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of orchestrating arson attacks across the country in a conspiracy to destroy ordinary lives and destabilise the economy.

The statement followed recent major blazes in Dhaka and the port city of Chattogram, prompting experts to raise serious concerns over Bangladesh's safety standards and emergency preparedness.

Slamming the Yunus regime, the party said, "The illegal usurper and murderous fascist Yunus gang is deliberately and systematically pushing an orderly, well-arranged Bangladesh toward destruction. They have turned people's lives into a horror. Over the past few days, a string of fires has broken out due to the negligence and indifference of this illegal, irresponsible government toward the people."

The Awami League offered condolences to those killed in the devastating fires, wishing the injured a speedy recovery and expressing sympathy to those who have suffered losses.

Raising concern, the party said that the "illegal usurper" Yunus regime showed no sense of responsibility towards the people and remained completely indifferent.

According to the Awami League, the fires occurred due to the negligence of the Yunus-led interim government, which showed clear carelessness and lack of coordination in firefighting and reducing the severity of the blazes.

It accused the interim government of politicising the deaths, noting that there were major discrepancies between eyewitness accounts and official figures. The Awami League further alleged that the interim government is attempting to pin the blame on the party to cover up its own failures.

"Fundamentally, the main aim of this illegal usurper, murderous fascist Yunus gang is to destroy the country and its economy. Their goal is to keep the nation unstable and pave the way for foreign interests to establish influence. They want to prevent Bangladesh from gaining full recognition as a middle-income country. They seek to destroy the memorials of the development achieved under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina and to deprive the people of its benefits," the Awami League asserted.

Condemning the "hostile" activities of the Yunus regime, the party claimed that most of the leaders of the "illegal government" hold foreign passports and are running the country according to prescriptions from "foreign masters".

"If the country is destroyed, they will move to alternative places. We must protect our country ourselves. If necessary, we must sacrifice everything. Therefore, we call on the people to build a united resistance against these anti-national activities," the Awami League emphasised.

