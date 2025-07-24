Bangladesh air crash: Indian medical team reviews critical cases in Dhaka

Dhaka, July 24 (IANS) The visiting Indian medical team held detailed consultations with senior officials of the Bangladesh Ministry of Health and doctors at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka on Thursday, reviewing critical cases from Monday's horrific plane crash. They Indian experts also exchanged views on the treatment methodologies and conveyed their assessment on future course of treatment for the admitted patients.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that the visit of the Indian doctors and nursing officials to Dhaka comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance of providing support to Bangladesh following the plane crash on July 21.

"The Indian medical team visiting Bangladesh began their visit by holding detailed medical consultations with senior officials of the Bangladesh Ministry of Health & doctors at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka. They reviewed each of the critical cases, exchanged views on the treatment methodologies and conveyed their assessment on future course of treatment. The visit of the Indian doctors & nursing officials follows PM Narendra Modi’s assurance to extend all possible assistance and support to Bangladesh in the wake of the tragic incident of plane crash in Dhaka on 21 July 2025," Jaiswal posted on X.

The crash occurred when a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI training aircraft slammed into the Milestone School and College campus in Dhaka's Uttara on Monday, which has claimed 32 lives so far and injured over 162 people. As investigations continue into the cause of the crash, India’s medical outreach is expected to play a vital role in the recovery of survivors and the broader healing process.

A specialised team of doctors from India had arrived in Bangladesh late Wednesday evening to treat the burn victims of the fighter jet crash. The team includes doctors and nurses from Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital - two of India's leading centres for burn treatment and plastic surgery.

Earlier, PM Modi had expressed condolences over the tragedy and assured Bangladesh of India’s full support. In a statement shared on Monday on X, PM Modi wrote, "Deeply shocked and saddened at the loss of lives, many of them young students, in a tragic air crash in Dhaka. Our hearts go out to the bereaved families. We pray for the swift recovery of those injured. India stands in solidarity with Bangladesh and is ready to extend all possible support and assistance.

In a follow-up to his message, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka formally reached out to the Bangladeshi government, offering critical medical assistance for the injured. India’s swift response underscores the humanitarian dimension of its regional diplomacy and reflects the strong bilateral ties between the two nations.

--IANS

int/akl/as