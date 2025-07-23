Bangladesh: 13 political parties urge Yunus to announce date for national election

Dhaka, July 23 (IANS) Leaders of 13 political parties and alliances have called on Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus to immediately announce the date for the national election.

The leaders raised the demand during the meeting held at the state guest house Jamuna on Wednesday, where party representatives demanded ensuring equal opportunities for all political parties by ending what they described as the government's "biased behaviour," Bangladesh-based The Business Standard reported.

The representatives of political parties emphasised that a free and fair poll would not be possible until the government maintained neutrality.

Leaders who were present during the meeting included Nurul Haque Nur of Gono Odhikar Parishad; Redwan Ahmed of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP); Syed Hasibuddin Hossain of Rashtro Sangskar Andolon; Zonayed Saki of Ganosanghati Andolon; Mujibur Rahman Monju of the AB Party; Shahidullah Kayser of Nagorik Oikya; Ahmad Abdul Kader of Khelafat Majlish; and Saiful Haque of the Biplobi Workers Party.

Other leaders who were part of the meeting included Shahadat Hossain Selim of the 12-Party Alliance; Ruhin Hossain Prince of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB); Tania Rob of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD); Bazlur Rashid Firoz of the Socialist Party of Bangladesh; and Mizanur Rahman of Gono Forum.

While addressing a press conference after the meeting, the leaders accused the interim government of showing "undue favour to the National Citizen Party (NCP)", which they claimed was causing political inequality and deepening divisions.

Gono Odhikar Parishad president Nurul Haque Nur said that the government is openly backing the NCP, calling it disrespectful to all other political parties. He further said, "If such bias continues, it will not be possible to hold a free and fair election under this government."

CPB General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince said, "The government only calls on political parties when it finds itself in trouble. The NCP hasn't even been officially registered yet, but it's already receiving state protocol. This is a glaring example of discrimination."

Socialist Party of Bangladesh general secretary Bazlur Rashid Firoz and Ganasamhati Andolan Chief Coordinator Zonayed Saki also expressed the same concerns regarding the alleged bias of the Yunus-led interim government.

Saki stressed that it is the government's responsibility to conduct judicial and electoral reforms. He stated that the announcement of the election date will bring a sense of relief among the public.

--IANS

aproova/dan