Balochistan Journalist Missing After Reporting Army Intimidation

Balochistan: A journalist from Balochistan's Barkhan district, Asif Kareem Khetran, who has previously alleged intimidation from the Pakistan Army, has gone missing, local media reported sparking fears that he has been forcibly disappeared and raising serious concerns over press freedom and human rights in the region.

The Balochistan Post reported that Khetran, affiliated with the Barkhan Press Club, was last seen on March 15. His whereabouts remain unknown, sparking outrage among human rights organizations and journalists alike.

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, a human rights lawyer, expressed deep concern over Khetran's disappearance, revealing that he had previously reported receiving threats, Balochistan Post reported.



In a post on X, Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir stated, "Extremely concerned over the enforced disappearance of Asif Kareem Khetran. He had informed me since 2024 about army officials who were threatening and intimidating him. They kept calling him to an army camp and abducted his other family members before disappearing."

According to the Balochistan Post, before his disappearance, Khetran had shared on social media that his house had been raided by Pakistani forces. He also accused local authorities of sealing his shop, which he described as an attempt to silence him. Despite these allegations, no official statement has been made by either security forces or the local administration in Barkhan regarding the incident.

Balochistan has become one of the most perilous regions for journalists, with many facing harassment, threats, and enforced disappearances while covering sensitive issues related to human rights and security, the Balochistan Post reported.

Press freedom groups have condemned the ongoing violence against journalists and called for the immediate and safe return of Khetran. The disappearance underscores the growing dangers for those reporting on Balochistan's complex and volatile situation.

Recently, Paank reported that the total number of enforced disappearances for the month reached 134. Human rights organizations have consistently raised alarms about extrajudicial killings and the absence of legal due process in Pakistan. Protesters have persistently urged the government, judiciary, and international human rights bodies to take immediate action to address these concerns. (ANI)