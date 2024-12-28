Balochistan: Enforced Disappearances Continue as Pakistani Forces Detain 13-Year-Old Boy and Gwadar Resident

Balochistan: Two persons have reportedly gone missing after allgedly being detained by Pakistani armed forces in Balochistan. The first case involves a 13-year-old boy named Balach, the son of Sabrullah, from the Panjgur district.

Family sources claimed that Balach was forcibly taken from his home ten days ago during a raid by Pakistani forces. Reports suggest that the boy was physically abused by the forces before being taken away while still injured, The Balochistan Post reported.

Notably, this is not the first time the Pakistani military has targeted the family. Earlier, a raid was conducted at their home, with property damaged and two hand grenades thrown outside, although no casualties occurred. Locals have claimed that the forces have regularly raided the house, subjecting the family to ongoing harassmen, the report stated.

In a separate incident, Pakistani forces also arrested a man named Fazal Bashir from the coastal city of Gwadar.

Fazal, who lives in the Hirabad area of Kech district, was taken into custody on December 23, and his current whereabouts remain unknown, The Balochistan Post reported. His family has appealed to human rights organizations for assistance in locating him, expressing deep concern for his safety and well-being.

The increasing instances of enforced disappearances in Balochistan have been a persistent issue, with local activists and human rights organizations consistently calling for accountability and the immediate release of the missing individuals.

Despite repeated demands for justice, these cases underscore the continued allegations of abuse by Pakistani security forces in the region. The families of Balach and Fazal have appealed to the authorities to address their concerns and provide answers regarding the whereabouts of their loved ones.

The ongoing unrest in Balochistan is characterized by a disturbing pattern of abductions and killings, with a wide range of individuals including activists, politicians, journalists, and ordinary civilians falling victim to enforced disappearances by security forces.

The Pakistani military is frequently accused of using enforced disappearances as part of a broader strategy to target insurgents or separatist groups. However, human rights organizations and Baloch nationalist groups contend that these abductions are primarily intended to suppress dissent. Enforced disappearances are often followed by torture and extrajudicial killings, further exacerbating the human rights crisis in the region, the report added. (ANI)