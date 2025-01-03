Balochistan Assembly Pushes for Train Services, 4G Restoration, and Constituency Division

Quetta: Balochistan Assembly on Thursday adopted three resolutions addressing persistent issues in the province, including restoring passenger train services to Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, dividing the Washuk constituency into two, and reinstating 4G internet services in Panjgur, according to a report by Dawn.

Jamaat-i-Islami's Maulana Hidayatur Rehman introduced a resolution criticising Pakistan Railways for depriving Balochistan of safe and affordable travel. The resolution urged the federal government to restore daily train services such as the Akbar Bugti Express, Chiltan Express, Abbasine Express, and Balochistan Express.

National Party member Mir Rahmat Saleh Baloch presented a resolution calling for the restoration of 4G internet services in Panjgur, which have been suspended for three years. The resolution emphasised that the lack of internet has adversely impacted education, business, and communication.

Another resolution, moved by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam's (JUI-F) Mir Zabid Ali Reki, proposed dividing the district of Washuk into two constituencies for the next provincial assembly elections. The resolution emphasised that Washuk's large geographical size and dispersed population necessitate equitable representation for effective governance, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan cabinet approved key initiatives, including policy guidelines for carbon market trading, funding for water resource development under a World Bank loan, and projects to improve education in remote areas.

In the education sector, it approved the Balochistan Foundational Learning Policy, which aims to implement reforms, enhance standards, and boost literacy rates. A USD 100 million five-year project, in collaboration with the World Bank, was also approved to improve educational quality, enroll out-of-school children, and address accessibility issues in remote areas.

Additionally, the cabinet approved the Regularity Act 2024, which legalises the temporary recruitment of teachers. Under this act, teachers hired at the union council and local levels will not be transferred to other locations, ensuring stability in the education sector, Dawn reported. (ANI)