Balochistan: 3 Locals Including Retired Teacher, Doctor Abducted

Balochistan: Three Baloch individuals, including a retired teacher, a retired doctor, and a local resident, were forcibly abducted by Pakistani security forces in Barkhan, a district in Balochistan.

In a post on X, Baloch Yakjehti Committee stated that the victims were abducted around 3 PM in a coordinated operation involving personnel from the Frontier Corps (FC) and local police. The abductions have sparked outrage and renewed concerns over the ongoing cases of enforced disappearances in the region.

BYC highlighted that Haji Ahmed Bakhsh, a 60-year-old retired teacher, was abducted from his residence in Basti Haji Nizam Din Balwani Baghao Barkhan. Haji Ahmed Bakhsh is well known in his community for his decades-long service as a teacher. He was taken away by FC and police personnel around 3 PM on the day of the abduction.

The committee further emphasised that Muhammad Akbar, a 40-year-old retired veterinary doctor, was also abducted on the same day, from the same locality. His family is particularly concerned, as he had devoted much of his life to serving the local community's livestock. FC personnel are reportedly responsible for his disappearance.

Juma Khan, a 60-year-old resident of Basti Jellani, district Barkhan, was also abducted by the Frontier Corps, as cited by BYC.

The ongoing disappearances of Baloch individuals by state forces have long been a source of grave concern for human rights organizations. The Baloch community and activists continue to call for justice, demanding accountability for the security forces involved in these abductions.

There has been no official statement from the Pakistani government or the security forces regarding the whereabouts of the abducted individuals or the reasons for their detention.

Enforced disappearances of Baloch individuals in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan, continue to be a pressing issue. The Baloch community remains subjected to severe persecution by state security forces, fostering widespread fear and escalating concerns over the safety and human rights of the region's inhabitants. (ANI)