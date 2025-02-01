Baloch Students Accuse Education Board of Corruption, Exam Manipulation

Balochistan: The Baloch Students Action Committee (BSAC) has accused the Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) of corruption and manipulating exam results, calling it a serious injustice to students and their future prospects, The Balochistan Post reported.

In a statement released on Thursday, the BSAC spokesperson alleged that BBISE, the sole board responsible for intermediate education in Balochistan, is deeply involved in bribery and political favoritism, resulting in unfair exam results and even forged certificates. The group claimed that several students reported their exam scores were altered in exchange for bribes, depriving deserving students of their rightful marks, The Balochistan Post reported.

According to The Balochistan Post, the BSAC spokesperson further criticized the board, stating that corruption has reached alarming levels, worsening the already fragile education system in the region. With many educational institutions in Balochistan either closed or operating with minimal resources and staff, the board's alleged fraudulent practices further exacerbate the crisis.

The BSAC also highlighted the financial sacrifices families in remote areas make to send their children to larger cities for education. The group warned that if such corrupt practices continue, they will normalize dishonesty and undermine the quality of education in the region.

The Balochistan Post reported that BSAC has called for an immediate investigation into the board's operations and demanded reforms to address these malpractices. The organization emphasized the need for accountability and transparency to restore public trust in the examination process.

The BSAC also stated that if the issue is not resolved, they are prepared to organize protests to defend students' rights and demand justice for those affected. The group urged educational authorities to take swift action to prevent further harm to Balochistan's education system, stressing that continued corruption could have lasting negative consequences for the region's academic standards. (ANI)