Baloch rebels kill over 80 Pakistani security officials in ‘coordinated attacks’

Quetta, Feb 1 (IANS) The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for a series of coordinated attacks across the Balochistan province, alleging that more than 80 people were killed, including personnel from the Pakistani military, police, intelligence agencies and counter-terrorism units.

The militant group described the offensive as ‘Operation Herof Phase II’.

According to a statement issued by BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, the coordinated attacks continued for nearly ten hours and were carried out across multiple districts of Balochistan.

He said the operation targeted what the group described as key security, military and administrative installations.

The BLA claimed that its fighters struck locations in Quetta, Noshki, Mastung, Dalbandin, Kalat and several other towns. These areas are widely regarded as important military and administrative centres of the Pakistani state, The Balochistan Post reported.

In its statement, the BLA alleged that at least 84 members of Pakistan’s security forces were killed during the operation, while many others were injured. The group further claimed that 18 security personnel were taken captive during the attacks.

The militant organisation also asserted that more than 30 government properties were either seized or destroyed. These reportedly included government offices, banks and prisons. In addition, the group claimed that over 20 vehicles were set on fire as part of the coordinated assault.

The BLA further alleged that its fighters were able to temporarily disrupt the movement of Pakistani security forces in several areas, claiming control over certain zones for limited periods during the operation.

Separately, according to a report by The Balochistan Post, Pakistani security forces carried out an operation in the coastal city of Gwadar in Balochistan.

During this operation, forces allegedly attacked a residential compound where workers were staying. The victims were reported to belong to two families from Tehsil Zehri.

The report stated that 12 people were killed in the Gwadar incident, including women and children, while around 10 others sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, reports from Turbat said that Pakistani forces fired mortar shells into civilian areas of Phulabad in Turbat district. The shelling reportedly killed a 15-year-old boy. A five-year-old child and two women were said to have been seriously injured in the attack.

Following the shelling in Phulabad, Pakistani forces allegedly began demolishing houses in the area, further escalating tensions amid ongoing violence in the region.

