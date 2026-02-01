Baloch people, exiled leaders back BLA’s ‘Operation Herof 2.0’ against Pak forces

Quetta, Feb 1 (IANS) Various armed organisations, political figures, and sections of the Baloch population on Sunday expressed support for the Baloch Liberation Army’s (BLA) ongoing 'Operation Herof 2.0', as the group claimed its fighters were still holding positions across multiple districts in the Balochistan province more than 15 hours after launching coordinated attacks against the Pakistan security officials.

In an updated statement, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said that operations were continuing in “various cities and important areas,” while asserting that Pakistani security forces remained “under intense pressure.”

He added that BLA fighters continued to maintain “control at several places,” noting that the ground situation was “constantly evolving.”

“Detailed updates and final assessments will be released at the appropriate juncture per operational progress,” the statement said.

Earlier, the BLA claimed that the “role of the Baloch nation has been decisive” in the execution of the operation. According to the group, locals provided assistance by “ensuring mobility, communications and ground control,” as reported by The Balochistan Post.

The group stated that public backing had “neutralised enemy propaganda and fear,” enabling sustained pressure on military positions across different districts.

“This popular unity has been a fundamental factor in the continuation of the operation and the maintenance of control,” the BLA said.

Support for 'Operation Herof 2.0' also came from the United Baloch Army (UBA), another armed group that describes itself as “pro-independence.”

The UBA formally announced its backing for the operation and said it would take part in the conflict within its “capacity and means.”

In a statement, UBA spokesperson Mazar Baloch said the group was extending “full moral, intellectual and practical support” to those involved in the operation. He praised what he termed the “courage, perseverance and national honour” displayed by Baloch fighters and stated that the UBA stood in “complete solidarity” with them.

The UBA appealed to all Baloch organisations and activists to “demonstrate unity, a shared strategy and collective responsibility,” urging them to stand “morally, intellectually and socially” alongside those carrying out the attacks. The group emphasised that the current phase of confrontation “is not limited to any single group or class,” but instead represents a broader struggle for “national dignity, freedom and sovereignty over Baloch land.”

The group further called on the public to extend cooperation and social support “wherever Baloch youth and national activists are present,” stating that the objective was to convert the uprising into an “organised, united and resilient collective movement.”

Meanwhile, exiled Baloch leader Mehran Marri also voiced support for the ongoing operation.

Speaking to international media during the second phase of “Operation Herof 2.0,” Marri said that Balochistan had entered an “extremely critical phase.” He noted that the Baloch people had sought international attention for decades but now believed that “freedom will not be granted as a gift by any external power.”

“The Baloch are not waiting for Trump, nor relying on any global power,” he said, adding that the movement had transformed into “a national liberation struggle” involving “children to elders.”

Marri described Pakistan as an “unstable state” oscillating between Chinese and American influence, while asserting that the Baloch remained “in the field defending their land.” He maintained that the community would not secure its rights “from anyone’s coattails,” but only through “its own struggle and sacrifices.”

At the launch of “Operation Herof 2.0,” the BLA released a video message from its commander-in-chief, Bashir Zeb Baloch, urging people to “come out of their homes” and participate in what he described as a decisive stage of the armed movement.

“This struggle does not belong to any single individual but to collective consciousness,” he said. “When a nation stands united, the enemy cannot avoid defeat despite its power. The Baloch nation is urged to step out and become part of Operation Herof.”

