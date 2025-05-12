Baloch Liberation Army hits 51 locations in Pakistan, declares 'new order' in South Asia

Balochistan, May 12 (IANS) The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for a major offensive involving 71 coordinated attacks at more than 51 locations across what it referred to as "occupied Balochistan."

In a separate statement, the group has issued a stark warning of a looming regional transformation, declaring that "a new order has become inevitable" in South Asia.

Rejecting all allegations of acting as a foreign proxy, the BLA described itself as "a dynamic and decisive party" in the emerging strategic landscape of the region.

Meanwhile, the attacks reportedly targeted Pakistani military convoys, intelligence centres, and mineral transport operations, as part of a wider campaign to challenge Islamabad's grip over the resource-rich province.

"We strongly reject the idea that Baloch national resistance is a proxy of any state or power," the BLA stated.

"The BLA is neither a pawn nor a silent spectator. We have our rightful place in the current and future military, political and strategic formation of this region and are fully aware of our role," it added.

Accusing Pakistan of hypocrisy and duplicity, the group charged Islamabad of masking its war agenda with diplomatic overtures.

"Every talk of peace, ceasefire and brotherhood from Pakistan is merely a deception, a war tactic and a temporary ruse," the BLA said, warning India and the international community against falling for Islamabad's "deceptive peace rhetoric."

The group described Pakistan as "a state whose hands are stained with blood and whose every promise is soaked in it."

BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said that the group's recent offensive was not merely aimed at causing destruction but was intended to test battlefield readiness.

"During the height of India-Pakistan military escalation earlier this week, Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) opened another front for the Pakistani military as it carried out 71 coordinated attacks, which went on for many hours, at more than 51 locations across the occupied Balochistan," he said.

"The aim of these attacks was not simply to destroy the enemy but to test military coordination, ground control, and defensive positions, in order to strengthen readiness for future organised warfare."

The BLA's statement also launched a sharp attack on Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, accusing it of fostering international terrorism.

"Pakistan has not only been a breeding ground for global terrorists but also a centre for the state-sponsored development of deadly terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and ISIS," the statement read.

"The ISI is the network behind this terrorism... Pakistan has become a nuclear state of violent ideology," it added.

Calling on the global community, particularly India, for support, the BLA appealed for political, diplomatic and defence assistance.

"If we receive political, diplomatic and defence support from the world, especially from India, Baloch nation can eliminate this terrorist state," the statement said.

The group argued that such support could pave the way for "a peaceful, prosperous and independent Balochistan."

In a grave warning, the BLA said Pakistan's continued trajectory poses a global risk.

"If Pakistan continues to be tolerated, then in the coming years very existence of this state may lead to the ruin of the entire world," it said.

"The control of nuclear weapons by a fanatical military establishment is a ticking time bomb -- not only for the region but for global security."

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Army Chief, General Asim Munir, downplayed the unrest, claiming it stemmed from no more than 1,500 individuals. '

Balochistan, though rich in natural resources, has long suffered from economic neglect.

The central government, guided by the Islamabad-Rawalpindi axis, has been accused of extracting the province's wealth without investing in its people.

The current wave of violence is part of one of the longest-running liberation movements in the region, reflecting decades of unrest, marginalisation, and demands for autonomy.

--IANS

int/sd/