Baloch Liberation Army destroys surveillance system of Pakistani army

Quetta, June 11 (IANS) The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) on Wednesday took responsibility for the attack on the surveillance system of the Pakistani army in the Zardalou area of Harnai district in the Balochistan province of Pakistan.

In an official statement, the BLA stated that on June 10, its fighters attacked and damaged the surveillance system of the "occupying" army.

"The occupying forces had erected at least two towers, on which four modern cameras were installed. The purpose of these cameras was to survey freedom fighters at long range and to save themselves from their attacks. As a result of this attack, all the cameras were damaged, for which our organisation Baloch Liberation Army accepts responsibility," read the statement.

Recently, BLA claimed to have launched several attacks on the Pakistani forces across various districts in Balochistan.

The BLA said that it was also involved in the attack on the post of the Pakistani occupying forces in the Bibi Nani area of Bolan.

"On June 10 at 8 pm, our fighters targetted the post of the occupying Pakistani forces in the Bibi Nani area of Bolan. As a result of the attack, the occupying forces suffered casualties, for which our organisation, the Baloch Liberation Army, accepts responsibility," the BLA stated.

Additionally, the BLA also claimed to attack the Pakistani forces in the Johan area of Kalat, killing two security personnel.

"The freedom fighters of Baloch Liberation Army launched a fierce attack on a Pakistani forces post in the Johan area of Kalat with rockets and other heavy weapons. Two personnel of the occupying Pakistani forces were killed in this attack. BLA vows to continue this war until the formation of an independent and sovereign Balochistan," it said.

The BLA also stated that on June 7 its freedom fighters launched a fierce attack on a check post of Pakistani forces in Shekhari area of Kalat with rockets and other heavy and automatic weapons. The armed forces claimed that the clash continued for hours, as a result of which three personnel of Pakistani forces were killed and three others were injured. After the attack, the BLA said that the Pakistani occupying forces had to send heavy contingents to the area to pick up the dead and injured.

People from Balochistan are currently fighting for their independence from Pakistan. Various human rights organisations of Balochistan have time and again highlighted the repression by Pakistani forces in the province, which includes violent raids on the homes of Baloch leaders and civilians, unlawful arrests, enforced disappearances, the 'kill and dump' policy, detention under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, and the filing of fabricated police cases.

Last month, the BLA released a media statement titled 'A New Order has Become Inevitable in the Region', urging the world to recognise Pakistan as the creator of terrorists and a terrorist entity. It said that the history of Pakistan, facing diplomatic isolation for failed military policies, has been written with the patronage of broken promises, back-stabbing and terrorism.

--IANS

int/scor/as