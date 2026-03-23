Baloch activist flags Pakistani leadership's insecurity on 'fake day'

Quetta, March 23 (IANS) Leading Baloch human rights defender Mir Yar Baloch rejected the observance of 'Pakistan Day' on Monday as "fake", stating that the decision to cancel the military parade by the Pakistani authorities on the occasion reflects rising insecurity and mounting internal pressure.

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“The people of the Republic of Balochistan categorically reject the fake day of 23rd March, which Pakistan calls its so-called 'Defence Day'. The decision by the Pakistan Army to cancel or significantly scale down the 23rd March ‘Defence of Pakistan Day’ military parade is not a routine administrative matter; it reflects the growing insecurity and internal pressure the state is facing, particularly from the Baloch freedom movement and the Pashtun resistance across the region,” Mir posted on X.

Highlighting that Pakistan’s 23rd March parade has long been a display of military might, he said, “However, this year, the atmosphere was noticeably different. Instead of tanks rolling through Islamabad and jets flying over the capital, the country witnessed uncertainty, security fears, and leadership addressing the nation from inside secure locations rather than in public gatherings.”

Mir noted that Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar delivered his message on the day not from a public rally, parade ground, or national monument, but from the safety of his drawing room.

In his video statement, Mir said, rather than addressing Pakistan’s economic collapse, political instability, enforced disappearances, or the ongoing unrest in the provinces, including Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dar chose to threaten the Baloch and Pashtun communities while repeating the traditional rhetoric on Kashmir.

“The contrast was striking: threats delivered from a safe house while those being threatened are living under military operations, air strikes, and enforced disappearances,” the human rights activist stated.

Mir stated that subdued observance of Pakistan Day indicated caution and fear within Pakistani leadership.

“The cancellation or quiet observance of the 23rd March parade may be remembered as a symbolic moment not of military strength, but of a state feeling pressure from within its own borders. When a country’s leaders speak from drawing rooms instead of parade grounds, it often reflects not confidence but collapse and fear of the changing realities on the ground,” he added.

--IANS

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