Awami League slams 'fascist' Yunus over his 'insulting' remarks on Bangladeshis

Dhaka, June 14 (IANS) Bangladesh's Awami League strongly condemned the "disgraceful, insulting and deeply offensive" remarks made by the interim government's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus against the people of the South Asian nation during his official visit to the United Kingdom.

In a statement released on Friday, Awami League Praesidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak strongly condemned and protested the "offensive" remarks made by Yunus, whom the party described as a "fascist," during an interview at Chatham House in London.

"Yunus and his clique have unlawfully seized state power through unconstitutional and undemocratic means. Since then, they have been abusing state institutions for their own whims and interests -- turning governance into an illegitimate, unethical enterprise. As puppets of foreign powers, this anti-people group continues to treat the citizens of this country as mere statistics while carrying out one anti-national act after another -- demeaning the spirit of unity that binds the people of Bangladesh," read the statement issued.

Asserting that Yunus's remarks at Chatham House are the ultimate expression of disdain, Nanak claimed that individuals like Yunus, who harbour "undemocratic and dictatorial" mindsets, do not believe in people's empowerment.

In response to a question about why he does not leave reforms to the people, Yunus replied, "The people of Bangladesh sell their votes for money."

"We, on behalf of the Bangladesh Awami League, strongly protest and condemn this vile, demeaning, and utterly disrespectful remark toward the people of this nation. Only anti-state and anti-democratic elements and their accomplices would dare to belittle their own people in such a disgraceful manner," stated Nanak.

Nanak emphasised that such audacious insults on international platforms can only come from "illegitimate usurpers" like "fascist Yunus."

"Yunus, in portraying the citizens as corrupt and devoid of conscience, has crossed all lines. Only a foreign-passport-holding citizen with foreign allegiance could attempt to glorify himself by degrading the very people of his birthplace," he said in the statement.

"Let it be known to Yunus -- the predatory usurer who's been feeding off the blood of this nation -- that it is through the collective will and sacrifice of the Bangladeshi people that an independent and sovereign nation was born. The power of this state was won through the supreme sacrifice of millions of martyrs. To seize that power illegally and then insult the people in such demeaning terms is utterly intolerable," the statement further added.

The Awami League leader stressed that the comment made by Yunus was a direct expression of his desire to strip the people of their voting rights and dominate through anti-democratic means.

He mentioned that the Awami League is -- and always will be -- the political institution "closest to the heart of the people," and the party will work towards their "unwavering commitment" to protect the rights of the people of the nation.

"Just as we have in the past, we will rise again, united in our struggle, to defeat anti-people forces and restore the rights and dignity of the people of Bangladesh," he stated.

As Yunus accepted the Harmony Award in London from King Charles III, noted Bangladeshi journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury slammed Yunus, alleging that he used the King to "legitimise his cruel Islamist-jihadist tyranny."

"King Charles III handed over the so-called Harmony Award to several individuals, including Muhammad Yunus in a private program at the Buckingham Palace that lasted for less than 20 minutes. Immediately, the Band of Goebbels of Yunus, which is headed by Shafiqul Alam, a disgraced disinformation peddler fed media outlets in Bangladesh with their habitual bogus propaganda filled with lies. They claimed, King Charles III held 'one on one meeting' with Yunus before handing over the award," Choudhury posted on X.

Additionally, in a major diplomatic snub, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reportedly refused to meet Yunus during his visit to the UK.

Local media in Bangladesh have been showing great enthusiasm over Yunus's UK visit, even widely publicising his possible meeting with the British Prime Minister.

However, in an interview with a British daily, Yunus admitted that Starmer had not yet agreed to meet him.

Earlier, hundreds of protestors had gathered outside Heathrow Airport and also at a Central London hotel where he was staying on his arrival in London.

Carrying black flags and banners -- many of which read "Yunus is a killer of freedom fighters of the Liberation War" -- protestors shouted slogans like "Go back, Yunus", labelling him as a "promoter of militancy and radicalism" in Bangladesh.

Several eyewitnesses said that demonstrators, most of them from the Awami League and comprising Bangladeshis living in the UK after being forced to flee the country since Yunus' accession to power 10 months ago, even hurled shoes and eggs at the convoy of Yunus as it moved from the airport to the hotel.

Also, a formal letter from the Awami League's UK branch was sent to Downing Street, the Speaker of the House of Commons, the King's Foundation, and the Commonwealth Secretariat, urging British officials not to recognise the Yunus administration.

--IANS

int/scor/sd/