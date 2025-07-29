Awami League slams B'desh interim govt's 'reckless' move of altering Ganabhaban structure

Dhaka, July 29 (IANS) Bangladesh’s Awami League has sharply criticised the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government for what it calls a "reckless and disgraceful" decision to implement structural changes at Ganabhaban, the official residence of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The party denounced the move as an attack on the nation's democratic heritage and accused the interim administration of overstepping its mandate.

The party described the move as “a reckless and disgraceful decision” and expressed grave concern over the “illegal, fascist usurper Yunus and his clique’s politically motivated attempt” to construct a "so-called mass graveyard” inside the Ganabhaban premises.

“It appears this illegal occupying group fails to understand that Ganabhaban is not Sheikh Hasina’s private residence. It is the official residence of the head of government of Bangladesh and was designed in harmony with the architectural plan of the National Parliament complex. The iconic American architect Louis I. Kahn designed the Parliament building and its surrounding structures. It is considered one of the finest architectural works in the world, a reflection of Bangladesh’s heritage and culture,” read a statement issued by the Awami League on Monday.

“Altering this structure means attempting to distort our national heritage and cultural identity. Therefore, we strongly condemn and protest any fundamental changes to the architecture of the National Parliament building, Ganabhaban, or any of its associated structures,” the statement added.

The party asserted that just as the White House is the official residence of the President of the United States, and 10 Downing Street that of the British Prime Minister, so too is Ganabhaban the official residence of Bangladesh’s Prime Minister, “not a private home of Sheikh Hasina”.

Slamming the Yunus-led interim government, the Awami League stated that “this construction, ignoring the architectural significance of Ganabhaban, stems solely from deep-seated hatred toward the daughter of Bangabandhu, Sheikh Hasina.”

The party mentioned that the greenery and environmental harmony around Ganabhaban carry significant ecological value, which is being ignored “out of malice and spite by this fascist, murderous, and illegal regime of Yunus.”

“Just days ago, after failing to manage the aftermath of the Milestone tragedy, the fascist-murderer Yunus took to Facebook to beg the people for help. And yet, today, he is shamefully spending taxpayers’ money on such hateful and unnecessary projects. To this violent extremist clique, establishing their hatred takes precedence over saving lives. On behalf of the Bangladesh Awami League, we vehemently denounce and protest this vile, politically motivated act,” the statement concluded.

--IANS

int/scor/rs