Awami League denounces 'unconstitutional' prison sentence against Hasina

Dhaka, July 3 (IANS) The Awami League has expressed its strongest protest and outrage against the "unlawful and unconstitutional" six-month prison sentence handed down in a "false and farcical case" against former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

In a statement issued, the Awami League strongly condemned and rejected the "illegal and unconstitutional sentence" against Hasina, daughter of the Father of the Nation -- Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) of Bangladesh on Wednesday sentenced Hasina to a six-month imprisonment on charges of contempt of court.

Additionally, Shakil Akanda Bulbul, a leader of the Awami League's student wing Chhatra League, was sentenced to two months in jail in connection with the same case.

The prosecutor filed contempt of court charges against Hasina and the Chhatra League leader based on a viral audio clip leaked on social media that featured the former Prime Minister and allegedly showed her interfering in the judicial process and issuing threats to the tribunal.

"This so-called tribunal -- formed by the illegitimate and unconstitutional interim militant regime -- blatantly violated all norms and precedents of law and justice to issue this one-sided verdict in less than a month. Such a disgraceful act is unprecedented in the history of Bangladesh's judiciary," read a statement issued by the Awami League.

"The extremist group led by the criminal Yunus has trampled the rule of law and perverted justice in Bangladesh, turning the legal process into a mockery -- an act of 'judicial terrorism' that even surpasses the infamous Kangaroo Court model," the statement added.

On April 30, a contempt of court complaint was filed in the tribunal based on a remark allegedly made in a phone conversation involving Sheikh Hasina.

According to the party, the tribunal accepted the complaint without granting Hasina any opportunity for self-defence.

"It did not hear the arguments of any legal counsel representing Sheikh Hasina, nor did it allow them to be heard. Instead, in a theatrical move, the tribunal ordered Sheikh Hasina -- who is currently abroad -- to appear before it by May 25. Today, without any hearing or chance for defence, a six-month prison sentence has been issued against her," said the party.

Highlighting the criminal justice system of Bangladesh, the party asserted that no individual can be declared guilty unless the crime is proven beyond a reasonable doubt, and this is one of the most fundamental principles of Bangladesh's penal law.

Furthermore, the Awami League pointed out that the specific provision of the tribunal law, under which this sentence was issued, was never violated by Hasina in any manner whatsoever.

"The Awami League believes that this is yet another chapter in the wave of mob violence engulfing the country. Under orders from the criminal Yunus and his militant faction, the nation is now witnessing judicial terrorism and farcical legal proceedings. It is in this context that a farcical, unilateral six-month sentence has been imposed on the daughter of Bangabandhu, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in less than one month," the party noted.

The Awami League stressed that the "extremist interim government under the killer Yunus is rapidly pushing the country toward destruction," adding that the people are growing increasingly "outraged by this devastation."

"We call upon all conscientious citizens of the nation to rise up against this injustice, against this destruction of the rule of law and the judicial system. We also appeal to the global conscience to take a stand. We firmly believe the people of Bangladesh are preparing to resist this reign of destruction. Together with the people, we will defeat this murderous, militant clique," the party emphasised.

--IANS

int/scor/sd/