Awami League bashes Yunus regime for 'diminishing glory of B'desh Liberation War'

Dhaka, Dec 1 (IANS) Bangladesh's Awami League on Monday accused the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of undermining the spirit of the country's hard-won independence, while the nation observes December as the victory month commemorating its triumph in the 1971 Liberation War against Pakistan.

Slamming the Yunus regime, the party said, "The real objective of today's illegitimate, occupying 'killer-fascist Yunus group' is to diminish the glory of Bangladesh's independence. As they serve external powers, they want the entire nation to embrace that subservience without question."

Recalling Bangladesh's independence achieved on December 16, 1971, the Awami League said, "In this month, under the undisputed leadership of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Bengali people broke the chains of a thousand years of subjugation through the great Liberation War and achieved long-awaited independence."

According to the Awami League, since the victory, domestic and foreign anti-liberation forces have plotted to tarnish this monumental achievement.

"They were pained by such a Himalayan triumph born from the united effort of the Bengali people. Thus, they attacked the core values of the Liberation War and independence to render freedom meaningless -- making repeated attempts to drag Bangladesh back toward a Pakistani ideology," the party noted.

The Awami League alleged that whenever the anti-liberation forces found an opportunity, they intensified their conspiracies.

One such plot, it said, was witnessed in July–August 2024, when these forces, through conspiracy, forcibly removed a constitutionally elected Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina.

Highlighting the state of affairs under the Yunus-led interim government, the Awami League claimed that the citizens of Bangladesh are not only deprived of their rights but also of all constitutional protections.

"Factories and industries are shutting down one after another. Hundreds of thousands of workers are losing jobs. Farmers are not getting fertiliser. Social allowances for the poor and vulnerable have been cancelled. People have no security for their lives or property. National capacity and the economy have collapsed. State power is being used to provide illegal benefits to illegal occupiers. These occupiers serve foreign masters and act as their instruments. Their goal seems to be to hand Bangladesh over to foreign interests," the party asserted.

At the start of victory month, the Awami League called upon all patriotic citizens, pro-Liberation forces, and every party leader and worker to unite with the ideals of the martyrs, the philosophy of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the spirit of the Liberation War.

--IANS

scor/sd/