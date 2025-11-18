Australian teenage girl killed in hit-and-run in northern Brisbane

Sydney, Nov 18 (IANS) A teenage girl died after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in northern Brisbane in the Australian state of Queensland.

The Queensland Police Service (QPS) said on Tuesday that emergency services were called to reports that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian in the suburb of Margate, 25 kilometres north of central Brisbane, around 11:27 pm local time on Monday.

Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries and commenced CPR, but she was declared deceased at the scene a short time later, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The QPS said that the vehicle fled the scene following the crash.

According to official data, as of Sunday, 273 people had died in road crashes in Queensland in 2025, up from 265 at the same point in 2024 and 243 in 2023.

The QPS on Sunday issued a warning to motorists to drive safely and adhere to the road rules.

On November 11, an adult and two children died after their car was crushed in a collision with a truck in southeastern Australia.

A police statement said that emergency services were called to the collision in the small town of Stoneleigh, about 150 km west of Melbourne in the state of Victoria, shortly after 9:30 a.m. local time, and found that the car had rolled and been crushed.

Three occupants of the car, an adult and two children, died at the scene.

A second adult who was also in the car was trapped and was expected to be airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries.

Victoria Police said that detectives from the major collision investigation unit will investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

--IANS

int/akl/sd