Australian Energy Minister Chris Bowen to visit India, China this week

Canberra, Oct 13 (IANS) Australian Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, is set to visit India this week to hold a series of key meetings and convene the first Renewable Energy Partnership Ministers Meeting.

"In New Delhi, he will have a range of meetings with Indian and Australian representatives, including with Minister Pralhad Joshi, Minister of New and Renewable Energy and Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, to convene the first Renewable Energy Partnership Ministers Meeting," read a statement issued by the Australian Ministry for Climate Change and Energy on Monday.

Bowen will also meet Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for the 5th India-Australia Energy Dialogue.

Earlier in November 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, held the second India-Australia Annual Summit on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

During the meeting, India and Australia shared an ambition to move faster, work together and deploy complementary capabilities to drive climate action.

The Prime Ministers welcomed the launch of the India-Australia Renewable Energy Partnership (REP), which would provide the framework for practical cooperation in priority areas such as solar PV, green hydrogen, energy storage, two-way investment in renewable energy projects and allied areas; and upgraded skills training for the renewables workforce of the future.

Additionally, the Australian Minister will also travel to China, where he will meet with his Chinese counterpart, Minister Huang Runqiu, Minister of Ecology and Environment, for the 9th Australia-China Ministerial Dialogue on Climate Change in Beijing.

--IANS

scor/sd