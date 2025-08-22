Australia: Two seriously injured in Brisbane stabbing

Sydney, Aug 22 (IANS) Two men have been hospitalized with serious injuries and a third has been arrested following a stabbing in the northern suburbs of Brisbane, Australia.

Police in the Australian state of Queensland said in a statement that emergency services received reports that two men had been stabbed by another man inside a property in the northern Brisbane suburb of Zillmere at 6:14 pm local time on Thursday night, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Emergency services arrived at the scene and found two men, one aged in his 20s and the other in his 30s, with serious injuries. Both were transported to the hospital.

A 51-year-old man was arrested a short time later and hospitalized under police guard to be treated for a laceration to his finger.

The Queensland Police Service said that investigators believe the three men are all known to each other and that there was no threat to public safety.

A crime scene was declared at the property and an investigation into the incident was ongoing.

Earlier on August 11, a man was charged over a stabbing attack during a dispute with neighbours northeast of Sydney.

Emergency services were called to a street in Killarney Vale, 60 km northeast of Sydney in the Central Coast region of the state of New South Wales (NSW), around 2 pm on August 11 where they found two women, aged 23 and 33, and a 20-year-old man with stab wounds.

The 23-year-old woman was airlifted to the hospital in a critical condition, while the 33-year-old was taken to the same hospital by ambulance paramedics in a serious condition.

The man was placed under arrest and taken to the hospital in a stable condition. Upon being released from the hospital, he was taken to a local police station and charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, affray, and possessing a prohibited drug.

NSW Police said in a statement that the stab wounds were sustained during a fight following an alleged neighbour dispute.

All three people involved were known to each other, police said.

--IANS

int/akl/rs