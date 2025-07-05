Australia: Man sets fire to Jewish place of worship, sparks protests

Canberra, July 5 (IANS) In a series of anti-Semitic incidents in Australia overnight, the East Melbourne Hebrew Congregation on Albert Street became the target of an arson attack. Additionally, a few hours later, about 20 protesters gathered outside an Israeli-owned restaurant in Melbourne's Central Business District (CBD) in the state of Victoria, according to local media reports.

The Victoria Police further revealed details about another incident that occurred at a business in the Greensborough suburb in Melbourne early Saturday morning.

“It's understood that unknown offenders attended a business on Para Road and set fire to three cars. They also used spray paint on the cars and a building wall. One of the cars was destroyed, the other two were moderately damaged,” Australian state-run news agency ABC quoted the Acting Commander Zorka Dunstan as saying.

Commander Dunstan mentioned that the incident involved “some references of anti-Semitism”, and the business had witnessed pro-Palestinian activity over the past year, leading the police to believe that it may be linked to the other two incidents from Friday.

“At this stage there are no links, but police aren't discounting them,’ she said.

This came after Australia’s national security agency, ASIO, and Australian Federal Police (AFP) joined the Victoria Police in the investigation into the arson attack on the synagogue (Jewish house of worship)and restaurant protest.

According to the investigators, a man entered the grounds of the East Melbourne Hebrew Congregation on Albert Street on Friday night and poured a flammable liquid on the front door and set it on fire.

Police said that about 20 people were inside the synagogue at the time, but were evacuated safely through the rear of the building, adding that there were no injuries.

“There is absolutely no place in our society for antisemitic or hate-based behaviour,” Victoria Police said in a statement.

The Victoria Police have released an image of a man detectives wish to speak with in connection with the fire.

Victorian Police Minister Anthony Carbines announced on Saturday morning that he had spoken with Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke.

“The full resources of ASIO and the AFP are backing Victoria Police in their investigations into both the attempted arson at the Melbourne East synagogue overnight, also the intimidation and violence that we saw at the restaurant in the CBD," Carbines said.

Australian Opposition Leader MP Sussan Ley took to her social media to condemn the “horrifying” attack.

“What happened in Melbourne last night was horrifying. A synagogue set alight while families gathered for Shabbat dinner. An Israeli restaurant stormed and terrorised by protesters chanting ‘death to the IDF.’ This is not protest. This is hate. And it has no place in Australia,” she said in a post on X.

Israeli Ambassador to Australia Amir Maimon described the attack as “disgraceful and vile” and called for an end to anti-Semitism.

“It is disgraceful and vile that Melbourne’s oldest synagogue was targeted in an attempted arson attack last night. The East Melbourne Hebrew Congregation, a place only filled with love, was met with pure hate. The Jewish people of Australia are strong and resilient, but no community should have to endure attack after attack after attack. This rotten and evil disease of antisemitism must end,” the Israeli Ambassador posted on X.

--IANS

int/scor/rs