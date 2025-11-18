Australia launches campaign to raise visa scam awareness

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The Australian High Commission in India, in partnership with international counterparts, is raising awareness about visa scams and fraudulent migration practices as part of the ongoing November 16–22 International Fraud Awareness Week - a global event encouraging governments, businesses, and community organisations to work together to reduce the impact of fraud through education and awareness.

“Visa fraud is a growing global issue, with criminals deceiving individuals through false visa guarantees, fake visa documents, and claims of being legitimate migration agents. These scams can result in significant financial loss, emotional distress, and long-term impacts on a person’s ability to travel,” read a statement issued by the Australian High Commission.

Ministers from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States had affirmed their shared commitment to protect the integrity of migration and border systems during a Five Country Ministerial (FCM) held in London in September.

Following the meeting, a coordinated four-country international campaign — 'Fighting Visa Fraud' — aimed at protecting migrants and strengthening global border integrity is being launched this week. While the United States is unable to participate in this year’s launch, it remains supportive of the initiative.

“The Fighting Visa Fraud campaign demonstrates the commitment of FCM partners to combat visa scams collaboratively and raise public awareness,” the Australian High Commission stated.

During the event, the participating countries will deliver aligned messages to educate visa applicants about the risks and tactics used by fraudulent facilitators, reduce the global scale and impact of visa fraud and encourage safe practices when engaging with visa and migration services.

According to the Australian High Commission, the campaign will continue into 2026, particularly during peak visa application periods, with tailored messages developed to address local challenges and encourage behaviour change.

“Visa scams exploit people’s hopes and dreams. There is a lot of false visa information online and in social media, including fake success stories. By raising awareness, we can help protect visa applicants from losing their savings and safeguard the integrity of Australia’s migration system,” said Philip Green, Australian High Commissioner to India.

-IANS

scor/as