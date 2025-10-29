AU congratulates Cameroonian President Biya on re-election

Addis Ababa, Oct 29 (IANS) African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has congratulated Paul Biya on his re-election as President of Cameroon.

The statement was issued after Cameroon's Constitutional Council confirmed that Biya was re-elected as President of the nation for an eighth term in office, securing 53.66 per cent of the votes.

Youssouf congratulated Biya on his victory, also calling for national dialogue to address ongoing political tensions in the country.

He expressed "grave concerns about the reported violence, repression, and arrests of protesters and political actors in connection with the election results," according to the AU statement.

Youssouf called on all institutional and political actors in the Central African country to exercise restraint and work toward the preservation of social cohesion, peace, and stability, Xinhua news agency reported.

The chairperson also urged the country's authorities "to accord topmost priority to inclusive national dialogue and consultation with all political stakeholders to reach consensus in the spirit of national unity, peace, and collective security."

He reaffirmed the 55-member continental organisation's commitment to continue supporting the people of Cameroon to consolidate democracy, social justice, and the rule of law.

Biya has been re-elected president of Cameroon for an eighth term, securing 53.66 per cent of the votes, the country's Constitutional Council had announced Monday.

The candidate of the Cameroon National Salvation Front, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, finished second with 35.19 per cent of the votes. More than 4.6 million Cameroonians cast their ballots out of over eight million registered voters, bringing the turnout rate to 57.76 per cent, compared with 53.85 per cent in 2018 and 65.82 per cent in 2011.

While proclaiming the final results, Constitutional Council President Clement Atangana said the election was free and fair.

--IANS

/as