AU condemns external interference in African security issues

Addis Ababa, Nov 19 (IANS) The African Union (AU) Commission has condemned all forms of external interference in African countries facing security crises, with particular reference to the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

Briefing journalists in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security Bankole Adeoye said the AU must lead any peace negotiations on the continent, underscoring the principle of African solutions to African conflicts.

"We, as the African Union, do not believe anyone should be interfering in or fueling the crisis that is already ongoing in parts of the African continent. So we condemn unequivocally all forms of external interference in Sudan or in any part of our continent," Adeoye said.

He stressed that the AU must play a central role in identifying structural solutions and securing sustainable peace amid Africa's complex security challenges, Xinhua news agency reported. Noting that the ongoing war in Sudan caused "appalling" humanitarian crises, Adeoye said the AU is working to end the conflict through facilitating political dialogue between all parties.

"We are working relentlessly to make peace happen in Sudan and our goal is not just a humanitarian ceasefire. It is a comprehensive, unconditional, and all-out ceasefire," Adeoye reiterated.

On Madagascar, Adeoye noted that the island nation is experiencing relative peace as the AU's Panel of the Wise engages with authorities to help restore constitutional order.

"We are hoping and calling on Madagascar to come up with a credible road map to undertake a genuine political transition and bring about constitutional order," Adeoye highlighted.

The commissioner also welcomed the Doha Framework for a Comprehensive Peace Agreement signed between the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the March 23 Movement rebel group.

"All these agreements really mean a lot to the African Union and the African Union has been a partaker of these processes. We commend our partners who have been working with us to make peace happen in eastern DRC," Adeoye added.

--IANS

/as