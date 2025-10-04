ASI's Mahabodhi Phaya exhibition highlights India-Myanmar spiritual ties

Naypyidaw, Oct 4 (IANS) The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) organised an exhibition at the Buddhist temple Mahabodhi Phaya in Myanmar's Bagan city, showcasing before-and-after images of restored monuments.

This exhibition highlighted ASI's contribution to restoring the monuments and reaffirmed the age-old spiritual ties between India and Myanmar.

The event was presided over by Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Abhay Thakur and Director-General Kyaw Oo Lwin of the Department of Archaeology and National Museum at Monument no. 1670, Mahabodhi Phaya.

During this, Ambassador Abhay Thakur also interacted with the ASI team and local artisans engaged in the restoration efforts.

"Ambassador also interacted with our ASI team & local artisans. The ASI exhibition displaying pictures of monuments, before and after restoration, showcases their immense contribution. Mahabodhi Phaya Bagan, the 1215 AD replica of Bodh Gaya, reminds of our age-old spiritual ties," Indian Embassy in Myanmar posted on X on Saturday.

The ceremonial inauguration of Phase II of the Restoration and Conservation Works for earthquake-affected pagodas in Bagan took place at the Mahabodhi Pagoda on Friday, where this exhibition was organised.

"A four-member ASI team, in close coordination with the Department of Archaeology, Bagan and the support of local craftsmen, will undertake further works on approximately 50 monuments. The chemical preservation and physical restoration experts from ASI have years of experience in the field, including the spectacular restoration of the iconic Ananda Temple as well as 11 monuments under Phase I of the Bagan restoration project," read a statement issued by the Embassy.

It further mentioned that 11 restored monuments (22 works) under Phase I of the Bagan restoration project were handed over to Myanmar on December 13, 2024.

"A photo exhibition of Phase I was also brought out during the event. Phase II of the project will consolidate and expand upon the successful work carried out thus far," the Embassy added.

The project reflected the Indian government's enduring commitment to the long-term preservation of Myanmar's invaluable religious heritage, as well as to strengthening age-old cultural and spiritual bonds between the people of India and Myanmar.

