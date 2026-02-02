Arunachal mountaineer Kabak Yano conquers Mount Aconcagua, scales South America's highest peak

Itanagar, Feb 3 (IANS) Continuing her inspiring quest to scale the highest peaks on all seven continents, mountaineer Kabak Yano successfully summited Mount Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America, in Argentina late last week as part of her ambitious 7-Summit Mountaineering Expedition, officials said.

A Lok Bhavan official in Itanagar said on Monday that towering at 22,831 feet above sea level, Mount Aconcagua is the highest peak in the Western Hemisphere and a formidable challenge even for seasoned mountaineers.

This remarkable achievement marks yet another milestone in Yano's extraordinary journey of endurance, courage, and determination.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) congratulated 27-year-old Kabak Yano on her latest outstanding mountaineering accomplishment.

Lauding her indomitable spirit and unwavering focus, the Governor said that Yano's journey is a personal triumph and at the same time a powerful source of inspiration for the youth of Arunachal Pradesh.

He also added that Yano's achievements vividly demonstrate how discipline, perseverance, and self-belief can help overcome even the most daunting challenges.

Emphasising his continued commitment to encouraging sports and adventure activities among youth, the Governor expressed confidence that Yano's success will motivate many youths of the state to pursue games, sports, and adventure disciplines with renewed enthusiasm and confidence.

Governor Parnaik had formally flagged off Yano's 7-Summit Mountaineering Expedition from Lok Bhavan at Itanagar on July 28 last year, in the presence of the State Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Kento Jini, extending his best wishes for her challenging global mission.

Born on September 5, 1999, Yano, one of the proud Everesters of Arunachal Pradesh, has already etched her name in the annals of mountaineering by successfully summiting Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, the highest peak in Africa, on August 4, 2025, and Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Russia and Europe, on August 16, 2025.

The prestigious 7-Summit Mountaineering Expedition comprises the ascent of Mount Everest (Asia), Aconcagua (South America), Denali (North America), Kilimanjaro (Africa), Mount Elbrus (Europe), Vinson Massif (Antarctica), and Puncak Jaya or Mount Kosciuszko (Oceania), a rare and demanding feat achieved by only a select few mountaineers across the world.

With this remarkable achievement, she became the fifth woman climber from Arunachal Pradesh and the first woman from the Nyishi community to achieve such a feat.

--IANS

sc/khz