Apple to shift all US iPhone assembly to India by 2026

Cupertino: In a strategic move driven by escalating trade tensions between the United States and China, Apple is set to transition all production of iPhones destined for the US market to India.

According to GSM Arena, the shift comes in the wake of ongoing trade policies and tariffs imposed during the administration of former President Donald Trump.

Apple's decision to ramp up its production in India aligns with its broader goal of diversifying manufacturing operations away from China.

With more than 60 million iPhones sold annually in the United States alone, the company is looking to reduce its reliance on Chinese manufacturing and find a more economically viable alternative.

This move is not entirely new for Apple. The company's shift toward manufacturing in India began back in 2017, when it partnered with Wistron, a Taiwanese contract manufacturer, to begin producing iPhone 6s and iPhone SE models at a factory in Bengaluru, India.

The initial motivation was high import taxes on Chinese goods that were imposed by the US government.

As the trade war between the two countries escalated during Trump's presidency, Apple increasingly sought to move more production outside of China.

According to GSM Arena, reports from April 2024 indicate that India now manufactures around 14 per cent of all iPhones globally, with analysts predicting this number could rise to 25 per cent by the end of the year.

The company is aiming to double production in India to meet the demand for iPhones in the US, with the goal of manufacturing over 60 million devices annually by 2026.

The shift in production comes amid the imposition of aggressive tariffs on Chinese goods by the Trump administration.

Although Apple CEO Tim Cook attempted to negotiate exemptions from these tariffs, GSM Arena reports that it is unlikely such relief will come to fruition.

In fact, imports from China have been subjected to a 145 per cent tariff, a situation that has been challenging for companies like Apple that rely on Chinese manufacturing.

Even before President Trump's second term, Apple was already facing a 20 per cent tariff rate on smartphones imported from China.

However, Apple's decision to ramp up production in India is not without its own set of challenges.

The Indian government has imposed a 26 per cent tariff on products coming from the US, which was temporarily paused for 90 days to allow for ongoing negotiations between Washington and New Delhi, as per GSM Arena.

These developments come as US Vice President JD Vance is currently in India.

India has emerged as a crucial part of Apple's global manufacturing strategy. As part of its shift to India, Apple aims to expand its production footprint across the country.

The country's Bengaluru factory, which initially began producing iPhone 6s and iPhone SE models, will now be a pivotal site for the production of newer iPhone models aimed at US consumers, as per GSM Arena.

With these changes in production strategies, Apple is facing a period of significant uncertainty.

The company is preparing to report its quarterly earnings next week, and investors and analysts are keeping a close watch on how the trade situation, along with Apple's shifting manufacturing strategy, will affect its bottom line.

As per GSM Arena, in 2024, the United States accounted for approximately 28 per cent of Apple's global iPhone shipments, making the US market crucial for the company's financial performance.

However, with the shift to India, Apple is hoping to mitigate some of the financial impact of the tariff structure while continuing to meet US demand for iPhones. (ANI)