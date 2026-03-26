Anti-independence forces trying to undermine 1971 Liberation War ideals: Former Bangladesh PM Hasina

Dhaka, March 26 (IANS) As Bangladesh marks Independence Day on Thursday, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina alleged that anti-independence forces — supported by "domestic and foreign conspiracies" — are attempting to erode the ideals of the country's 1971 Liberation War against Pakistan.

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"Today, the country is passing through a difficult and challenging time. After overcoming many obstacles and moving the nation toward prosperity, certain anti-independence forces — backed by domestic and foreign conspiracies — are once again attempting to undermine all our achievements,” read a statement issued by Hasina, which was posted by the Awami League on its social media platform X.

Asserting that Bangladesh has never "bowed to injustice", the former PM said, "Just as in 1971, under the leadership of the Father of the Nation, the people of Bengal united under the leadership of the Awami League and fought bravely in the Liberation War to achieve victory, the people of Bengal will once again rise with the same spirit and patriotism. No conspiracy can silence us. The people will unite again, break all webs of conspiracy, and achieve victory once more."

The nation observes Independence Day and National Day on March 26 in honour of the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country’s independence, local media reported. The armed struggle for independence commenced in the early hours of March 26, 1971, following the brutal crackdown on the unarmed Bangladeshis by the Pakistani forces on the night of March 25, 1971, referred to as 'Genocide Day'.

Recalling the legacy of her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Hasina offered homage to him, stating that under his "indomitable leadership” Bangladesh achieved independence.

She also paid tribute to the four national leaders, the frontline fighters of the Liberation War, the three million martyrs, organisers at all levels and the countless women who endured Pakistani atrocities.

Quoting Bangabandhu's remarks on March 26, 1971, she said, “This may be my last message. From today, Bangladesh is independent. I call upon the people of Bangladesh — wherever you are, with whatever you have — to resist the occupying forces with all your strength. Continue the fight until the last soldier of the Pakistani occupation army is expelled from the soil of Bengal and final victory is achieved.”

Hasina noted that the broadcast of the message in the early hours of March 26, 1971, marked the birth of Bangladesh.

“At this historic moment of Great Independence and National Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings and congratulations to the people of the country and all Bangladeshis living abroad,” she stated, emphasising the significance of the day.

--IANS

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