Another Pakistan HC official declared 'persona non grata' by India, told to leave country within 24 hours

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) India on Wednesday evening declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, as "persona non grata" for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in the country.

The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) revealed.

"Charge d’Affaires, Pakistan High Commission, was issued a demarche to this effect today. He was asked to strictly ensure that none of the Pakistani diplomats or officials in India misuse their privileges and status in any manner," read a statement issued by the MEA.

India had expelled another Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, last week for indulging in similar activities.

On the same day (May 13), the Punjab Police had announced that, in a significant breakthrough, the Malerkotla Police had apprehended two individuals for their alleged involvement in espionage activities linked to a Pakistani official posted at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

"Acting on credible intelligence, one suspect was arrested for leaking sensitive information regarding Indian Army movements to a Pakistan-based handler. Based on disclosures made during interrogation, a second conduit was also identified and taken into custody," read a statement issued by the Director General of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused had been receiving payments through online transactions in exchange for classified information. They were in frequent contact with the handler and were involved in channeling funds to other local operatives as per his instructions. Two mobile phones have been recovered, and an FIR has been registered," it added.

The operation by Punjab Police marked a significant step in dismantling cross-border espionage networks.

Last month, immediately after the heinous Pahalgam attack which resulted in the death of 26 innocent civilians, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) had announced several measures to punish Pakistan, including declaring the Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi as "persona non grata".

They were given a week to leave India as New Delhi also withdrew its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. Five support staff of the Service Advisors were also withdrawn from both High Commissions.

India then launched its highly-successful 'Operation Sindoor', targetting at least nine terrorist base camps across the Line of Control (LoC) and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), to avenge the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

